LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — A man is dead and an officer was injured after a traffic stop Sunday evening.
LMPD said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Gilligan Avenue, according to WAVE 3 News.
Eventually, an officer fired a weapon, fatally wounding the suspect.
The suspect was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to the wounds.
The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
LMPD says a woman in the vehicle ran from the scene after the shooting happened. Police are now searching for her for more information.
Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said at a news conference this is the first officer-involved shooting the police department has dealt with under its new protocols. The officer in the shooting was wearing a body camera during the traffic stop.
Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.
Protesters quickly arrived after the investigation started.
