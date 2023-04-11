LOUISVILLE — The three minutes between when Louisville Metro Police officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway arrive at the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville and backup arrives feel like an eternity.
LMPD officials said Tuesday afternoon that didn't stop the officers from jumping into action when shooter Connor Sturgeon started firing at the pair through the glass doors of the building.
Chilling video from the body-worn cameras of LMPD officers Wilt and Galloway was released to the public Tuesday.
LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Sturgeon, a Floyd Central High School graduate, was lying in wait for police after he shot people inside of the Old National Bank building at 333 Main Street in Louisville.
Sturgeon is seen holding an AR-15 rifle at his side, dressed in jeans and a blue short-sleeved shirt, in an image released by LMPD.
LMPD also released an image of Sturgeon standing between shards of glass from doors that had been shot out.
Bullets from Sturgeon's rifle hit both Wilt and Galloway. Wilt fell to the ground. Officials at University of Louisville Hospital said he was shot in the head and is in critical, but stable condition after undergoing brain surgery Monday.
Body-worn camera video from Galloway, along with a video shot by a bystander, shows Galloway taking position behind a bush and concrete column before shooting into the building and killing Sturgeon.
"Suspect down, get the officer," Galloway said to other responding officers. "...he's down, get the officer."
The shooter had been able to see the police through the glass doors, but the officers couldn't see him, Humphrey said.
"So when I say he went to the front lobby after assaulting the victims in the office area, and he could see out where no one could see in, that's because he's two sets of doors deep," Humphrey said. "When you combine that, with the non-reflective glass, the sunshine, officers could not see inside the doors on their approach, whereas he could see out to them. That's why he was able to fire on them."
Humphrey said all of the people who responded to the shooting are heroes and commended Wilt and Galloway for their heroic efforts.
Wilt had just graduated from the police academy days before the shooting and Galloway was training him.
"...we want to focus on those victims, those people who lost their lives and were injured," Humphrey said. "We also want to focus on those heroic efforts of people who saved lives."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg earlier Tuesday confirmed the death of a New Albany woman, Deana Eckert, who worked for Old National Bank.
She's one of five bank executives killed in the rampage. Seven others were injured.
"Late yesterday we learned Deana Eckert passed," Greenberg said. "She was 57 years old. She was an employee of Old National Bank. I knew Deana also. Deana was a very kind and very thoughtful person. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed.
"Her death means another family is in mourning and adds yet another layer of tragedy to this moment."
Others victims were identified by LMPD as:
• Joshua Barrick, 40
• Thomas Elliot, 63
• Juliana Farmer, 45
• James Tutt, 64
More than 170 units of blood were needed by surgeons at University of Louisville Hospital to save shooting victims, Dr. James Smith said.
A vigil is planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Flowers, notes and crosses have been placed at the Old National Bank building.
People were walking past and paying their respects on Tuesday night.
"Praying for those whose lives were lost and their families," a note at the memorial read. "And thankful for those who run toward danger to protect us."
LMPD is expected to release more information on the shooting Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.