NEW ALBANY — A loan program will help nine businesses in downtown New Albany navigate challenges such as construction on Main Street and the work on the Sherman Minton bridge.
New Albany Central Business District Loan Program (NACBDLP) is a zero-interest loan program administered by One Southern Indiana as part of its ONE Fund.
Alex and Kate Boutique, Dress & Dwell, New Albany Sugar Shoppe, Primos Detail Plus, Regalo and Royal Couture Treats Boutique are among the recipients of the loans, along with three other businesses, according to a Thursday news release from One Southern Indiana.
The loan program is receiving funding from the City of New Albany, Floyd County and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project has been ongoing since 2021. Road work for the city's Main Street revitalization began in September of 2022, causing challenges for businesses along the downtown corridor of the roadway.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said in the news release that the situation facing New Albany businesses is "perfectly suited to the ONE Fund, which exists to assist businesses who may not easily fit into standard lending guidelines and circumstances."
"We’re proud to work in a community where partners like the City of New Albany, Floyd County Government and Caesars Foundation of Floyd County come together with One Southern Indiana to meet such an unexpected need and help these businesses until construction is no longer having such an impact," she said.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said in the news release that both the Main Street revitalization and Sherman Minton Bridge improvements will ultimately benefit the city's downtown business district, but "we recognize the effect that these projects are having on the businesses who are the heartbeat of downtown."
“We’re pleased to be a partner in this program that offers interest-free, short-term loans to help provide relief from the impact of construction.”
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable noted the county's support for the ONE Fund and the NACBDLP program.
“The ONE Fund altering its direction to help those businesses with a pressing need makes sense, and Floyd County is pleased to support this action with the funds we contributed," he said in the news release. "We know that thriving small businesses are a critical element to economic, tourism and population growth, and we proudly support those facing this unique challenge.”
Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, said in the news release that the foundation is focused on making "investments which encourage economic development in Floyd County and benefit the community."
“Partnering with the City, County and One Southern Indiana to assist these businesses impacted by projects that are outside their control fits neatly into that mission," he said. "We’re excited to be a part of this loan program.”
The program requires that the 36-month loans be used specifically for operational and overhead expenses, including payroll, rent and utilities. To be eligible, businesses had to be located in the Central Business District and have 50 or fewer employees.
