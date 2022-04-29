JEFFERSONVILLE — Financial Advisor Dave Lobeck of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Jeffersonville has earned the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®, or CAP®, professional designation from the American College of Financial Services®.
To earn this designation, Lobeck completed a course of study focused on maximizing the impact of charitable giving and making a difference in communities.
The study topics of this program include tools and techniques for charitable giving, creating financial strategies to meet charitable goals in the most impactful ways, serving older adults who want to give back during retirement and advising business owner clients and high net worth families on important financial matters.
