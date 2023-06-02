NEW ALBANY — A local organization has started a scholarship program to benefit graduates in Prosser Career Education Center’s construction program.
The Building & Development Association of Southern Indiana (BDASI), a New Albany-based organization, recently awarded two $2,500 scholarships to Eli Stidham of Austin High School and Ashton Uhl of Corydon Central High School.
The graduating seniors were the first recipients of the inaugural Building Better Tomorrows Scholarships, which support Prosser students planning to enter the home-building industry. The scholarships were awarded in May.
Christian Evans, CEO of the BDASI, said it has been a while since the organization has offered any scholarships, and he wanted to introduce a new scholarship program with a "collaborative approach."
"It's one that is actually doing the community outreach and the work that the community needs and we were happy to partner with Prosser," he said. "Prosser has the career construction center over there that does a lot of great work on the construction side with some great instructors."
BDASI is a nonprofit trade organization focused on home building. Evans said the goal is to encourage students to enter a field that is struggling with labor shortages.
"We have businesses in our association that struggle finding skilled workers, or really just workers in general — nowadays — and that's one of the biggest factors in deciding upon this scholarship," he said.
The scholarships were reviewed by the organization's executive committee, which received nearly 25 applications from Prosser students.
"We were in a conference room for about three hours sifting through all of the applications, and the two candidates that really stuck out to us were Eli and Ashton, in large part [because of] their story," Evans said.
Both of the students had faced adversity in their home lives, he said.
"They're both very driven and very ambitious individuals that have a passion for the trades and construction and building," he said. "We immediately after reading their stories wanted to say look, this is not only for what's going to happen, this is also for what you've been through."
The goal was to offer an impactful scholarship that could make a difference in the students' lives. Evans notes that the construction sector offers a "great living."
"I told both Ashton and Eli after the scholarships, we want to make sure that we're going to continue to do this on an annual basis and then obviously track the success that they both have to give and give them not a hand-out but a hand-up in their career."
Evans emphasized the meaning behind the name of the Building Better Tomorrows program, saying it is "offering the opportunity to live the American Dream of homeownership and providing for your family."
The scholarship funds can be used to cover the costs of materials or licensure programs that can help the students begin their careers in the construction industry.
