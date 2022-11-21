JEFFERSONVILLE — Carl Kramer was a freshman at Silver Creek High School when the Civil War centennial occurred, and it piqued his curiosity about Indiana’s role in the conflict.
Over 60 years later, what started as a teenage interest has spurred the publication of Kramer’s latest book, “Indiana Generals of the Civil War.”
Kramer, a local author, historian and founder of Kramer Associates, spent quite a few hours in the 1960s at libraries and bookstores. He sought information and connections on Hoosiers who fought during the War Between the States, eventually honing in on generals.
Kramer learned that “general” was a complex title. There were brevet generals, state generals and full generals, and such appointments during the Civil War-era weren’t always reflective of military service.
While Kramer would go on to focus his career in other areas, his love of Civil War history was never far from his mind. In fact, his collection was never far away, as it remained inside of a green filing box in his office.
Kramer had wanted to write about Indiana generals for decades, and the box was full of reasons why.
“It was like a constant reminder of a task undone,” he said.
It was COVID that pushed him to finally write the book. He said with the pandemic slowdown, the green filing box became harder to ignore. His research and diligence paid off with the completion of “Indiana Generals of the Civil War.” The book was released in November and is available for purchase through major retailers including Amazon.
Kramer writes about 121 generals in the book. Forty-four full Union, one Confederate, 62 brevet and 14 state-service generals are featured in the work, including some from Southern Indiana.
“The Civil War was a young man’s war, and so were the generals,” Kramer said.
Most of the men in the book were in their twenties or early thirties when they became generals. Some were full-rank, having been appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. Others were brevet generals, which received the title as more of an honor without receiving full pay or rank.
Kramer writes about several state-service generals in his book. They served in the Indiana Legion, overseeing local militia.
“These were local troops whose jobs were to defend the state border, round up Copperheads, and in some cases, suppress newspapers who had an anti-war stance,” Kramer said.
“They were deeply involved in the pursuit of Morgan’s Raiders in the summer of 1863.”
To be included, with a few exceptions, the generals had to be either born in Indiana or they had to have spent significant time in the state. There are a few unique entries of generals who were associated in an important way with Indiana even if they didn’t hail from or live in the Hoosier state.
Though generals commonly led their soldiers from the front during that time period, only one Indiana general died in Civil War combat. Pleasant A. Hackleman was a Union general from Franklin County. He was shot and eventually died while fighting in Mississippi. He’s noted for saying “I am dying, but I die for my country.”
Likely the most recognizable general Kramer covers is Ambrose Burnside. He was a Union general who is mainly associated with Rhode Island, where he served as governor, but Burnside was born in Indiana.
Indiana’s generals were politically-connected, with many having been attorneys prior to or after the war. Some went on to hold public office, ranging from judges to members of Congress.
There were some outliers, but most of Indiana’s generals were considered to be worthy of their positions.
“While we have people who turned out to be not so great, most of Indiana’s generals served honorably and with some degree of distinction,” Kramer said.
Kramer plans to announce some book-signing dates in the coming months. “Indiana Generals of the Civil War” carries a $23.99 plus tax cover price.
