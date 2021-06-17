NEW ALBANY — Juneteenth garnered national spotlight this week after Congress approved a bill making it a federal holiday.
But in New Albany, recognizing June 19 as the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. is not a new activity.
“Six years ago, New Albany was the first town in the area to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Kathleen Wilkerson, recreation director of the New Albany Parks Department.
“I'm proud that we stepped up to recognize the historical significance of this forgotten part in American history.”
The parks department will again recognize Juneteenth this year, and Saturday's event will showcase local artists while providing an outlet for area resource agencies to engage with the public.
ArtSeed and the New Albany Parks Department are collaborating to host the event, titled African American Artists Celebrating Juneteenth.
It will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. At the Kathleen Wilkerson Recreation Center, also known as the Griffin Recreation Center, at 1140 Griffin St. in New Albany.
The works of four contemporary Black artists will be highlighted, as they will attend the event and share stories about their experiences and inspirations.
Artists at the event
• Keith Anderson designed the 2018 and 2019 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottles, and his artwork is also featured on several downtown Louisville buildings as well as inside the Frazier History Museum.
• Judy Layne-Banks is a fiber artist and school teacher who has won multiple awards for her tie-dye and batik works. She's known for her wearable art and she relocated to Louisville in 2005 from Barbados.
• Tomisha Lovely-Allen has a wealth of experience in the Louisville arts community. She's participated in art shows and juried fairs for the Portland Museum, Maker's Crucible, Wayside Expressions Gallery, Kore Gallery, Roots 101 and the Arts Center of the Bluegrass. She was one of more than 30 women chosen to illustrate for the “Bluegrass Bold” Stories of Kentucky Women” children's book, which was released this year.
• Tristan Buchanan is a 16-year-old artist who interns at the Bourne Schweitzer Gallery and ArtSeed Gallery. He specializes in psychedelic graffiti art and cartoon character portraits, and has exhibited his own art work while also curating and installing other exhibits.
Also happening Saturday
The free event will also feature a luncheon from 1 to 2:30 p.m., a kids zone and other activities for families.
Several community resource groups plan to set up tables Saturday including Community Action of Southern Indiana, Baptist Floyd Healthy Families Coalition and the Pam Clark Minority Health Coalition.
The Floyd County Health Department will also be at the event offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
The history of Juneteenth
Juneteenth recognizes the anniversary of Union Army General Gordon Granger's announcement of General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.
The order affirmed President Abraham Lincoln's 1862 Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery.
Though the Civil War had ended by the time Granger and his troops reached Galveston, many areas of the country still had not ceased the practice of slavery. Union troops were largely sent to those areas, include Texas, to enforce the order.
For more information, visit juneteenth.com.
