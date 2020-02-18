LOUISVILLE — Today, the National Boy Scouts of America announced it is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The following is a statement from Jason Pierce, CEO/Scout Executive of the Lincoln Heritage Council, which supports Scouting activities in 64 counties in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Tennessee.
“It is important to know that only the national organization is filing for Chapter 11, not the Lincoln Heritage Council. Scouting is safe, Scouting is thriving and, Scouting will continue, uninterrupted, in the Lincoln Heritage Council regardless of this decision by National BSA.
“The Lincoln Heritage Council is an independent 501©3 nonprofit entity, incorporated in Kentucky. Our council is financially strong and we receive no financial support from National BSA. All assets and finances are managed and controlled by the Lincoln Heritage Council Board of Directors and all financial donations to our Council stay local to support Scouting in the 64 counties we serve.”
The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen, the Associated Press reported. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as Scouts by Scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago but are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in their states’ statute-of-limitations laws.
Bankruptcy will enable the Scouts to put those lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately they could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation trust fund that could surpass $1 billion.
The organization encouraged all victims to come forward to file claims.
The bankruptcy petition listed the Boy Scouts’ assets at between $1 billion and $10 billion, and its liabilities at $500 million to $1 billion, the AP reported.
“Scouting programs will continue throughout this process and for many years to come,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement. ”Local councils are not filing for bankruptcy because they are legally separate and distinct organizations.”
“All unit meetings and activities, district and council events, and all other Scouting adventures in our Council will take place as they always have,” Pierce of Lincoln Heritage Council stated in the release. “We remain as committed as ever to delivering Scouting program in our area, and to supporting the dedicated volunteers and Scouting families in our communities.
“Scouting is thriving in the Lincoln Heritage Council. In 2019, we led the nation in membership growth and are recognized as a leader in delivering programs that serve low-income youth and youth with special needs.
“While I serve as CEO of the Lincoln Heritage Council, I am also the father of two Scouts and nothing is more paramount to me and the BSA than the safety of our children. Scouting is safe. The BSA has taken significant steps over the last several decades to ensure aggressive and effective measures are in place to keep our Scouts safe.”
