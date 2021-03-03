Indiana 60 project begins Monday
CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work as early as Monday, March 8, on a small structure pipe lining project on Indiana 60 in Clark County. The structure is located 0.87 miles east of Old Indiana 111 near Bennettsville.
Significant traffic impacts are not expected as crews will be mostly working off the roadway. However, shoulders will be closed in the area and lane closures with flagging will be possible for periodic movement of equipment and materials.
The $240,000 contract was awarded last fall and is expected to be complete by the end of April, weather permitting.
Grant to fund more trees for Jeff
JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is the recipient of a grant from Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry. The city received $3,000 in federal funds for the 2020 Community and Urban Forestry Assistance (CUF-A) Grant sub grant project.
The Jeffersonville Planning Department will be using this grant money from the IDNR to augment landscaping fees that were collected from local developers last year. The project will provide 42 new shade trees to go along three walking trails in the City.
Trees will be planted at Lottie Oglesby Park, Shirley Hall Park (next to Thomas Jefferson Elementary) and at the Jeffersonville Aquatics Center. The City expects to start planting the trees later this month.
