SELLERSBURG — Leadership Southern Indiana celebrated local business heroes at its annual meeting on Oct. 26 in front of a sold-out crowd.
During the 2022 Annual Meeting, which was held at Huber’s Orchard and Winery’s Plantation Hall, Leadership Southern Indiana celebrated a year of leadership with four incredible award winners and a look at the year ahead.
The 2022 award winners include:
• George Lane Servant Award (Sponsored by Republic Bank) – Travis Haire
• Lifetime Achievement (Sponsored by Geo. Pfau’s & Sons Company) – Cindy Kanning
• Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Centra Credit Union) – Sue Christopher
• Young Professional (Sponsored by Old National Bank) – Emily Oliver-Jones
Mark Eddy, LSI’s president/CEO, said “Our Annual Meeting was a great celebration of leadership. Not only are these individuals great leaders, but also local heroes in our business community. We recognize these community leaders at different levels, from the Young Professional, Servant-Leader, Lifetime Achievement and our Volunteer of the Year in front of a sold-out crowd. Proceeds from this event help support leadership development in Southern Indiana.”
The event was wrapped up with a message from Eddy as he discussed the great future of Leadership Southern Indiana, plus keeping the participants engaged past graduation.
“One of the strengths of the Leadership Southern Indiana program, is our ability to go beyond networking and create relationships with community members. Leadership Southern Indiana membership is an extension of that. Instead of making relationships with one class year, we provide opportunities to expand your reach and build relationships across class years and across programs,” Eddy said.
If you are interested in participating in one of Leadership Southern Indiana’s programs, you can find out more at leadershipsi.org.
Leadership Southern Indiana is a nonprofit whose mission is simple: Engage, develop and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community. To transform our community, we need strong leaders. That’s where Leadership Southern Indiana comes in. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community. Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. Along with the programs, Leadership SI offers events throughout the year such as workshops, networking events, and our Breakfast Series so members can continue learning and stay involved. To find out more, visit leadershipsi.org.
