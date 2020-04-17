Editor’s note: As of this publication, the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) event is scheduled for June 16 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. With the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, plans could be altered.
If the seventh installment of the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) ceremony is able to go on as planned, there is one certainty: Some familiar local businesspeople will be making their presence felt in making the event happen.
What began in 2014 as an opportunity to celebrate the athletic accomplishments of Clark and Floyd County athletes, has turned into a labor of love for the staff of the News and Tribune and for businesses such as Brent Rogers at Sounds Unlimited, LLC.
Rogers has served as master of ceremonies since the inaugural event and anticipates the event each year. Scheduled for June 16 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville, this year’s event is less than two months away.
“We were fortunate enough to be involved in the very first. We’ve seen the program grow from its inception,” Rogers said. “It’s been exciting to see these high school students not only be recognized for their talents and teamwork, but see what they’ve been able to do in college and professionally.”
Rogers, a native to Southern Indiana, considers himself a high school sports fan.
“I’ve followed a number of local sports for years and years. Many of my friends and now my friends’ children who are now playing at the HS level. There’s nothing better than going to a HS sporting event. It’s at its rawest emotion,” Rogers said. “They’re not getting paid or on scholarship. They’re playing because they love the game. I love seeing that and seeing the emotion and the heartbreak and all the good things that come along with that. It builds character in them. Our company is so proud to support that and be a part of the NTSPYs.”
Matt Denison, Director of Operations and host of The Hoosier Report at WXVW, has been involved for most of the NTSPY programs, interviewing athletes prior to the event with on-air radio interviews and last year, co-hosting a video pre-show that was streamed on the big screens inside the auditorium.
“It’s a first-class event to close out the school year. Some of these sports might vary in the honors or the crowds, but this is a great way for the best of the best to come together,” Denison said. “It’s so well-produced. The kids, coaches and family, from the time they arrive, understand the importance of the event. It’s like the ESPYs but for high school athletes. There’s not a better way to close out the year. Coaches, team success. It’s a nice way to include everything and get you excited for the next year.”
Another local business that has been a regular at the NTSPYs is Floyds Knobs eatery Sam’s Food and Spirits. Sam Anderson, who recently sold his establishment but remains involved, said seeing student-athletes culminate their school year is a tradition he’s been proud to take part in.
“It’s great to be involved because a lot of these athletes from the ‘minor’ sports don’t get as much recognition. I love seeing all the kids get recognized for the accomplishments,” Anderson said.
Eastside Christian Church is prepared to host the event for the fifth time after IU Southeast served as host the first two years. Jordan Puckett serves as the technical director, literally shining light on the award-winning athletes on stage.
“I think it’s really cool that we get to recognize our local high school athletes. It’s good to get them to experience it. They see it on TV all the time and it’s a cool experience for them,” Puckett said.
Other local companies who help make the event a special one are Voluforms, with signage, and VIP Quality Awards with awards.
Rogers, who has been in the event production company for 20 years, is hopeful local events such as the NTSPYs are able to take place this year.
“We know when this ends, events will come back bigger and better than before. We’re excited to see people get back together. The world needs to get back together and be social. Hopefully we can all learn a lesson from the pandemic,” Rogers said.
