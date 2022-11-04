SELLERSBURG — As the town of Sellersbrug continues to grow, local businesses have been joining together with the help of the town to help each other grow with the area.
With the town expanding in size, more commercialization will come to the area and make it harder for local businesses to compete with the chain restaurants and stores.
Knowing that this would happen, town officials went to Hunter O’Dell, owner of Fadiodos, and Larissa Mejia-Bova, owner of Bova Nutrition, to help local stores and restaurants compete with the chain businesses.
“We need a group,” O’Dell said. “We need a central area that will be for the local businesses to work together on ways to promote each other to kind of help us get our name up there and stand out in Sellersburg.”
This is a new way for local businesses to communicate with each other and make special promotions with one another. For example, if someone bought something from one business they would get a discount at a different store that is part of the group.
The group wants to build each business in it up.
“We want to make sure that we are keeping each other in mind, giving back and working together,” Mejia-Bova said. “It’s so we all shine and it’s not just about me and my business. I want everyone to have a spotlight.”
Another accomplishment the group wants is to make the town into a hangout spot so residents do not have to go to surrounding cities.
“We need to make Sellersburg a place that people want to come and hang out,” Mejia-Bova said. “I feel like a lot of people go to Jeffersonville for concert nights or movie nights.”
With the group, they want to provide places and events for the kids and teens of Sellersburg to go to instead of needing to go to the bigger areas.
“I think the coolest thing is that the town is behind this as well,” O’Dell said. “It’s showing that the town wants to see more local businesses build and succeed here.”
Members of the group are still planning events they can do for the community. One idea they have is having a farmers market or doing a giveaway on social media for gift cards and coupons.
The group has a Facebook page that anyone can follow to check up on the local business or add their business to the group —https://www.facebook.com/sellersburgsbp/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.