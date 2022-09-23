SOUTHERN INDIANA — Singer, dancer and reality TV star is all that New Albany native Hannah Grace Colin has accomplished by the age of 17.
She has been dancing her whole life and because of her dancing, she was on Season Eight of the reality TV show “Dance Moms,” which aired in 2019. At 6, she started taking singing lessons.
Surrounded by music from dancing and taking singing lessons, she started recording music at 15.
“I've been a dancer for my whole life, so I've always been around music and people who love music,” Colin said. “That's what started my love of music.”
She later learned how to play bass guitar and the ukulele and has just started to learn how to play acoustic guitar.
From there, she started to write her own music about problems that she and other young women face.
“My first song 'Control,' — what really inspired that song was after I was on “Dance Moms,” a lot of people on social media would say really mean things about me and it really got to me,” Colin said. “That song is about when I realized the only opinion about me that matters is my own.”
After being on the show, Colin gained collectively more than a million followers on all of her social media and that exposed her to online bullying and harassment. Even though she may still experience it, music has helped her get away from the negative energy that comes with her online presence.
Her favorite song she has released is called “Goodbye.”
“That's my favorite because sometimes you have friends, teammates or whatever that your relationship with them like isn't really the best,” Colin said. “You might not want to say goodbye to them, but it's probably better for the both of you.”
She records her music at Round Table Recording Co. in Indianapolis where Myles Erlick co-writes songs with Colin. The writing process for her usually takes two sessions that last one hour and the recording process takes four hours.
As of right now, Colin only records the parts that she needs to and lets the sound engineers handle the rest, but she has interest in learning how to become a sound engineer.
“… [Dance Moms] it’s definitely had ups and downs while we were filming, but I'm super thankful for that opportunity because it's opened so many new doors for me,” Colin said. “I've gotten to do crazy things that I probably wouldn't have got the opportunity to do without that.”
