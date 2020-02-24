Local child returns home after bone marrow transplant

CLARKSVILLE — As she battles a rare, life-threatening condition, Kinsley Stephens has faced many challenges at only 2 1/2 years old.
But after receiving a bone marrow transplant in Cincinnati to boost her immune system, she is finally back home in Southern Indiana.
At 3 months old, Kinsley was diagnosed with a genetic condition called ICF Syndrome, short for immunodeficiency, centromere instability and facial anomalies syndrome. The syndrome is extremely rare, with a little over 50 cases recorded worldwide, and it deprives her of the antibodies needed to fight against infections and viruses.
With ICF Syndrome, even the common cold could be deadly, and she was identified with “failure to thrive.” She started receiving weekly infusions of antibodies from blood donors, and a gastronomy tube was placed into her stomach to give her the nutrition she needed.
Her parents, Amy Beavers and Michael Stephens, made the decision to take Kinsley to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a bone marrow transplant. The risky procedure left the parents wondering if they made the right decision, Michael said. But without a bone marrow transplant, her life expectancy would be 15 years to 25 years old, and the procedure gives her the chance to have a healthy immune system.
The bone marrow transplant, which is a procedure to replace diseased or damaged bone marrow by transplanting healthy blood stem cells into the body, took place in August, but the family had been at the hospital since June, when Kinsley started chemoradiation therapy.
About seven months after Kinsley arrived at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, her doctors said she was OK to return home. Shortly before Christmas, the family returned to Southern Indiana and moved into a house in Clarksville.
Kinsley’s immune system remains compromised as she awaits the formation of white blood cells that will give her the protection she needs. But the doctors are confident that her immune system will build up properly, and the family is finally to the point where they “can breathe a little easier,” Michael said.
“She’s doing amazing,” he said. “She’s a happy kid. She’s sweet, she’s funny. She’s got a little bit of attitude sometimes. It’s incredible, really, to think of what she’s been through. I guess she doesn’t really have anything to compare it to, as far as life goes, but it’s just amazing to me how strong this little girl is.”
Amy said Kinsley’s attitude throughout the process has been “sassy,” and their hope is for Kinsley to remain healthy as they wait for her immune system to fully develop.
“She has been strong and determined,” the mom said.
A LONG JOURNEY
Before the bone marrow procedure, Amy and Michael were terrified. They were bombarded with information from doctors about what to expect for Kinsley and the potential side effects from the many medications. It was also difficult and scary to uproot their lives and move to Cincinnati, Amy said, and it got a little lonely at times. Kinsley’s two brothers stayed with grandparents during this time.
Kinsley underwent both chemotherapy and radiation prior to the bone marrow transplant, to suppress her immune system and degrade her bone marrow to the point where it could be replaced. During that time, she experienced nausea, a loss of appetite and a lack of energy, and it was rough for the family to watch her degrade, the parents said.
The day of Kinsley’s bone marrow transplant, known as “cell day” at the hospital, was treated as a time of celebration, according to Michael.
“Everyone’s in good spirits, but deep down, we were scared to death,” he said. “This was beyond past the point of no return. This was either going to be a success, somewhere in between, or a failure, and all we could do was wait for those immune system numbers to come back.”
Before receiving indications of the transplant’s success, Kinsley’s hair started falling out from the chemoradiation treatment, and her parents were uneasy and unsure what to expect next. But two months after the bone marrow transplant, they received good news when her monocytes, a type of white blood cell in the immune system, started coming in — the doctors had told them it would likely take three to six months, according to Michael.
Both Amy and Michael were reluctant to celebrate too early, they said.
“Early on, our mindset was, we’re kind of scared to celebrate,” he said. “That’s just the first step in a long road, and them coming in fast, you’re really eager to just celebrate and call it a success, but at the same time, you’re kind of scared to set yourself up like that, because we didn’t really talk about it very much when we were there, but there was a lingering fear.”
A month after the monocytes appeared, the family received more indicators of Kinsley’s progress, when they learned that her neutrophils, or white blood cells that help heal damaged tissues and fight infections, starting coming in. The doctors had originally expected them to come in two to three months after the monocytes.
Michael remembers that the doctors were more excited than they were — he and Amy were still fearful at that point — but it was uplifting to see the doctors’ reactions, he said.
Once her neutrophils starting coming in, Kinsley began to regain her strength. She went from sleeping 16 to 18 hours a day to taking a few good naps throughout the day, and she started playing more. She still had to “redo” certain milestones such as walking, due to her weakened condition, but it wasn’t long before she started to catch up.
During their time in Cincinnati, it was expensive for the family in terms of living expenses and prescriptions not covered under insurance, Amy said, but through various fundraisers, they’ve raised about $19,000 to help with the costs. Several months into their stay in Cincinnati, Amy and Michael started staying at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital, and Kinsley eventually was able stay there with them.
BOUND FOR HOME
Shortly before leaving Cincinnati, Kinsley caught the rhinovirus, or common cold, but successfully recovered. In December, Michael and Amy received approval from the doctors to take their little girl home.
Amy said it was wonderful to be home in time for the holidays, something they didn’t expect. Due to illness and risk of contagion, Kinsley’s brothers have stayed with other family members at various points to protect their younger sister, but the siblings were able to spend Christmas together at their new home.
Kinsley can only be around a few close family members, and they all have to be cautious in disinfecting the house and avoiding the spread of illness. She had to be isolated before her bone marrow transplant, and the family has to be even more cautious now, said Amy, who looks forward to Kinsley being able to be around her family without worrying about her compromised immune system.
“[Before], we wouldn’t take her to restaurants and places, but with family, as long as everyone was healthy, she would go over there with us,” Amy said. “Now, we don’t even do that.”
They are now trying to get back into their normal routine, Amy said, and Michael recently went back to work.
Amy is happy to see how much Kinsley has progressed over the past few months, noting she has “done better than anyone expected.”
“It was terrifying in the beginning,” she said. “We were wondering whether we even did the right thing when she got to the point where she was so sick. But now, I’m so glad that we did it, because she’s done so much better in so many areas, like eating. She used to have constant diarrhea, and that’s improved. She’s gaining weight. We couldn’t get her over 20 pounds before, and now, I believe last time we weighed her she was 23 pounds.”
Michael said Kinsley is “one tough kid,” and she has been running throughout their house playing with toys.
“I don’t know if I could have done what she’s done the way she did it,” Michael said. “It’s really been incredible.”