SOUTHERN INDIANA — For one local woman, it was her children who inspired her to start a local chapter of an international bipartisan organization focused on climate issues.
For another local woman, it was her lifelong passion for the environment and realization of climate change’s social impact that got her started.
Together, Heather Swinney and Brittany Harris started the Southern Indiana group of Citizens’ Climate Lobby three years ago, along with 2019 Indiana University Southeast graduate Grant Brown.
“I’m a mom. I have a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, and I want to make sure my kids are able to enjoy the world like I have,” Swinney said.
Harris was the president of IUS’s sustainability club before graduating in 2019 and wanted to have an environmental group that she could transition to after graduation. Harris and Brown, another member of the sustainability club, connected with Swinney and together they created the chapter.
Now, Swinney and Harris are co-leaders of the group, and Swinney also acts as a co-state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Meeting monthly with members mostly from New Albany, Floyds Knobs and Jeffersonville, the group is looking to make changes nationwide. Swinney said the group has about 200 local supporters and 10 to 15 active members.
A big issue the climate group is focused on is the carbon fee and dividend. Swinney said that they are looking to do something with the most impact, which for them is putting a price on carbon pollution.
“Putting a price on carbon pollution means that a price is put at the source, so when fossil fuels are extracted from the ground, and it subtly rises over time so that the economy and industry and businesses know what to expect,” she said.
The increasing price works to decrease the demand for fossil fuels and increase conservation to try to move toward more efficient and cleaner energy sources, according to Swinney.
“Ultimately the goal of this type of solution is to move everyone, individuals to small businesses to huge industries, kind of move them along the path quicker to transition into cleaner, more efficient energy sources,” she said.
However the increase in prices is not expected to be seen greatly by consumers, Swinney said: “It’s not any type of a fee placed on Americans or consumers, it’s simply placed on the folks who are putting pollution into our air.”
Swinney did note that during the transitional period of finding cleaner and more efficient energy, consumers could see minor increases in costs.
The dividend portion of the solutions comes into play to help cover the potential increase and protect more vulnerable groups of Americans, according to Swinney.
The dividend would allow for most low-income households in the country to receive a stipend from the collected fees.
Harris said one of the first things people ask about with regard to this climate solution is how people are going to be affected at the bottom. The group aims to be transparent to let people know exactly how they would be affected by this change, Harris said.
For Harris, one of the things that attracted her most to Citizens’ Climate Lobby was the fact that it was a bipartisan group. She said that the local group is really good about having discussions and debates to find common ground.
Swinney said having a bipartisan solution is really important for a lot of reasons, one being that it needs to be a decision that is durable and stays in place for a long time.
“It’s important that constituents are able to find common ground with their elected officials no matter what party the constituent or the elected official is,” she said.
The group has met with U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, welcomed Indiana House Representatives Ed Clere and Rita Fleming to meetings, as well as New Albany City Council member Josh Turner.
“Of course there can be a lot of divisive partisan stuff happening in the world or in the news that can really bring you down,” Swinney said, “This has been really…it’s hopeful—it’s full of hope.”
Anyone interested in joining the group can do so through the national website at citizensclimatelobby.org or contact the Southern Indiana chapter’s email at newalbany.in@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Swinney said people can get involved in different ways, whether it be sending a quick email to senators, joining the group’s monthly meeting or just talking to the group when they are out in the community.
The group also welcomes interns who want to get college credit. Harris does the chapter’s internship coordination and said that so far they have had four interns with three earning class credit. Different internships are offered to help the students reach their career goals, she said.
“We like to try to tailor it to them to try to help them add some good stuff to their resume while also helping out the community,” she said.
Because it is a volunteer-based internship, Harris said they allow the students to manage their experience so they can also have time for a paid job and their classes.
“There really is a place for everybody in our group, from every background. There’s truly a spot for everyone, and we really, really value getting different perspectives and upping our diversity,” Harris said.
