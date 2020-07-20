SOUTHERN INDIANA — For college faculty in Southern Indiana, the COVID-19 pandemic means they are making major adjustments to their classes this year, whether they are moving their curriculum to an online format or altering in-person classes to allow for social distancing.
Indiana University Southeast, Purdue Polytechnic Institute in New Albany and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg will all resume on-campus instruction this fall while offering a mix of in-person and online instruction. With the start of the fall semester approaching, professors are preparing for school year filled with new challenges.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY SOUTHEAST
At IUS, the majority of classes will be offered virtually this fall. About 30 percent of classes will have a face-to-face component, according to Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of history. Twenty percent of those classes will take place completely in-person — these include classes where students will be completing labs or other hands-on lessons. Another 10 percent of those classes will be a hybrid of in-person and online.
Faculty have been able to “decide what’s best for them and their students” in choosing the format of their classes, according to Ryan.
“Faculty are able to make decisions for themselves,” she said. “We did require some kind of rationale for the in-person classes, since we do have to reduce [in-person] classes,” she said.
Before the pandemic, about half of IUS students were already participating in at least some online classes, and of the entire IU system, IUS has the largest number of online courses with Quality Matters certifications, according to Ryan.
Masks will be required by students and staff on Indiana University campuses, and at IUS, students living in residence halls must be tested for COVID-19.
Melissa Fry, IUS associate professor of sociology and director of the Applied Research and Education Center, will be teaching all of her classes online this fall. Her lectures will be recorded and posted online, and she have office hours through video conferencing throughout the week.
“I’m incredibly thankful that I was given the choice to make decisions that were best for myself and my family,” she said. “Some classes have to be in-person — certain courses and kinds of labs have a different of challenges. In a class like sociology, it involves reading and discussing things, and it’s manageable to move to an online environment.”
Fry said she feels IUS is putting “a lot of time and effort” into developing plans for virtual learning.
“The university has made available really good templates for building online classes that allow us to do a good job covering all bases and aligning activities that produce the strongest learning outcomes — some of that is very good for us,” she said.
PURDUE POLYTECHNIC
Joseph Dues, Purdue Polytechnic director and professor of mechanical engineering technology, said Purdue University aims for its campuses to offer in-person classes as much as possible, but students can also choose online classes.
Dues said Purdue Polytechnic provides hands-on lessons and labs that would be difficult to teach online, but a traditional lecture could take place using a virtual platform. For example, he plans to teach his two classes in a hybrid format — he will using video conferencing for certain discussions and lectures, but for interactive projects involving equipment, students would be there in person.
“You can’t run some of our equipments without being there to touch the equipment — there are some things we just can’t do when we’re remote,” he said. “For those things, we’re going to do our best to have that available in such a way that it’s safe. We’re doing lots of modifications to our physical stations with barriers to keep people separate, and we’ll mandate masks and probably face shields as well.”
Purdue Polytechnic is offering more classes to keep the sizes small — the class sizes have been cut by at least 50 percent, according to Dues. There also will be technology installed in classrooms so students can tune in via video conferencing while others are meeting in-person for class.
Dues said he feels that Purdue has presented clear expectations and flexibility for faculty members, noting that some faculty will be working completely remotely.
“I really want to get back to our normal schedule, but at the same time, we have to be careful about protecting everybody,” he said. “It’s a really tricky balance to do what’s best for our students, what’s best for our faculty and what’s best for the community as a whole. It’s a really tough balancing act.”
IVY TECH SELLERSBURG
Ivy Tech Sellersburg will offer classes in a variety of formats this semester. Many classes will be offered online, but some classes will remain face-to-face. Other classes will be hybrid with a third or a half of the week on campus and the rest of the time in a virtual capacity.
Ivy Tech’s new “Learn Anywhere” model will feature a faculty member teaching on campus, but the course content will be recorded and live-streamed, and students will have the choice to take the class from home or in-person.
Anthony Sams, English professor and president of Ivy Tech Sellersburg’s faculty council, will be teaching all of his classes virtually this fall — students will be able to watch a live-streamed video of his courses from home, and classes will feature frequent video chats.
“We’ve had to be very creative in the ways that we are approaching the fall term, because we really want to make sure the students have the best college experience possible, but we also understand that we have to balance safety needs for our campus in the upcoming year,” he said.
Most Ivy Tech classes are short courses delivered in just eight weeks. This means that class sessions are longer, so some faculty have expressed concerns about the amount of time they will be around students each week, according to Sams. However, all students and faculty are required to wear masks, and students will be sitting six feet apart from each other.
Sams expects that he will have an extra workload this school year as he adapts to an online format.
“I think from the faculty perspective, what I’m most concerned about is that every semester I feel like I’m juggling all the time, and this coming semester, I feel like I’ve got four or five more balls thrown into the mix,” he said. “But I think our desire to do the best for our students keeps us motivated.”
Despite the challenges, he said, he is feeling positive about the upcoming semester, and he feels that the college has done a good job of “bringing faculty to the table” to prepare for the fall term.
“We all feel anxiety when the school year starts, because we all want to do the best we can, and this year, it’s exacerbated by COVID-19, but the faculty have played a pretty central role in helping design what the schedule’s going to look like, and the academic leadership, the department chairs and the deans have played a really central role in giving faculty flexibility,” Sams said.
The goal is to “keep faculty and students safe while also maintaining the quality of our courses and provide flexibility to as many people as possible,” Sams said.
