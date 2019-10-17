NEW ALBANY — Dating back to the Industrial Revolution, much of the United States' economic strength has been built on the back of the manufacturing industry.
That continues to this day, as every dollar spent in the field is nearly doubled in output to the overall economy — the highest ratio of any economic sector, according to statistics from the National Association of Manufacturers.
The manufacturing industry of today, however, has received quite the makeover in recent decades with the rise of technology. As first-year Charlestown High School engineering teacher Joe Payette put it, "it's more than a screwdriver."
To help introduce the next generation to employment opportunities as they prepare to enter the workforce, One Southern Indiana [1si] is recognizing National Manufacturing Day for the fifth year this week. Between Tuesday and Thursday, over 1,000 students from Southern Indiana schools will tour 16 local manufacturing facilities to learn more about the industry.
According to a press release from 1si, a shortage of roughly 2.4 million workers is expected in the manufacturing field over the next decade. The purpose of National Manufacturing Day is to show that the opportunities offered by the industry are much different than the "dark, dangerous factories" that they are often believed to be.
"Every day I tour manufacturers that are desperate for Hoosier talent, and there is no shortage of talent in our kids," Ninth District U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-IN, said of the push to motivate young people to pursue such careers. "I am committed to ensuring we match up the talent we have with the jobs we need filled to empower our economy through the 21st century."
On Wednesday, dozens of students from Charlestown High School got a first-hand look at the operations of Discount Labels, the largest label manufacturer in the United States. Roughly 550 employees work at the New Albany plant, fulfilling the needs of thousands upon thousands of clients across the country's economic spectrum.
Marketing director Debbi Ulmer said the company provides an abundance of job types for prospective employees, not just the stereotypical manual labor often associated with manufacturing.
“We have a wide variety of employment opportunities — anywhere from order services and processing, to print production, to highly technical information technology positions, to professional sales, to marketing, to graphic design," she said. "You name it."
To Payette, the trip provided most of its value in showing students what goes on within the confines of such factories.
“After they tour this building, they can start formulating these kinds of questions to start understanding what they want to know," he said. "It gives them the framework to discover new jobs and things they want to do. Before, if they drive by a printing place, they might not know what goes on here. Now, they know there are 100 different jobs in here.”
For Discount Labels, the trip was the first step in inviting the next generation into its workforce. The average tenure at the company, Ulmer said, is 12 years, and many employees will be retiring in the coming years.
"We have about 100 employees that are going to be celebrating 25 years, which means they’re going to be approaching retirement age," she said. "We’re trying to reach out to a younger audience to really build up that base while they’re young, because we do have that longevity. Once people start working here, they don’t leave. They stay."
An aging workforce translates into openings that will need to be filled as the company moves forward. Trips like those this week support this process by providing a jump start and bringing attention to all the employment possibilities offered in the field.
"We love the fact that we’re doing it," Ulmer said. "I have tried to implement this at other companies where I worked and wasn’t able to. I think it benefits the community as a whole, as well as our company.”
