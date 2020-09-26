SOUTHERN INDIANA — As COVID-19 cases continue to affect local schools, in-school transmission at Southern Indiana schools has been minimal, health and school officials say.
In Southern Indiana, Greater Clark County Schools, New Albany-Floyd County, Clarksville Community Schools, Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. have faced positive COVID-19 cases since returning to school, leading each district to quarantine staff and students. Each district is offering both in-person and online learning options.
The News and Tribune reached out to each school district in Clark and Floyd for an update on COVID-19 cases in schools:
GREATER CLARK
Greater Clark is nearing two months since returning to school, and as of mid-week, there were 38 reported cases of COVID-19 in the schools, including 21 students and 17 staff members, according to Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent.
The district has quarantined about 400 students and staff since school started, and as a result of the number of staff under quarantine, several schools temporarily switched to eLearning because of personnel shortages.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said there have been 20 to 25 cases reported of in-school transmission in Clark County, but there have not been any significant outbreaks in any schools. The majority are in Greater Clark, the largest district in Clark County.
“Say if a kid, if a fifth grader tested positive, we would contact trace and find out that he sat next to a kid in class, who tests positive two days later,” Yazel said. “That’s reasonably in school-transmission. For the vast majority of our [cases], we’ve been able figure out that level of contact.”
Yazel said the health department has been communicating frequently with school districts in Clark County, including Greater Clark. The district has scheduled a number of district-wide eLearning days, including the week of Labor Day and a week in November, and it is preparing to head into its fall break in about a week.
“Greater Clark is one of first big corporations to open up, and it was under a microscope in the area and the nation, to be honest,” he said. “They have clear-cut, good modes of communication, and they are doing a great job of monitoring and contact tracing.”
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. has seen 35 to 40 students and about five staff members test positive for COVID-19 since returning to school Aug. 12, according to NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder. There had been no reported cases of in-school transmission within the district as of Friday morning, but it is important not to be “complacent,” he said.
Although there have been students and staff in quarantine at NAFC, no schools in the district have closed because of COVID-19, Snyder said.
“Early on in the first week we lost a class or two to [quarantining], but since that time we’ve gotten a little better at following the principles of cohorting, and we’ve been able to limit more student absences by attention to cohorting. The core theory [of cohort groups] is, if there is a positive, it’s better to quarantine four or five kids than quarantine 25 to 30 kids, so we’re trying to set up room protocols, lunch activities and reading groups and all those types of things.”
The district has recently scheduled district-wide eLearning days on Wednesdays, and since the start of school, grades 7 to 12 have been attending school with a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person on alternating days. With the hybrid schedule, students with last names beginning with A-K and L-Z attend in-person certain days and virtually on others.
In addition, about 30% of NAFC students are enrolled in virtual learning, so the high school and middle schools are operating at well under 50% capacity. Snyder said the hybrid scheduling seems to be working “extremely well” for COVID-19 mitigation and he expects to continue the scheduling in the next nine weeks. However, certain students in grades 7 to 12 likely will be able to attend more in-person days, including those who are struggling academically or facing internet issues.
SILVER CREEK
Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said the district has seen 11 positive cases, including one at Silver Creek Primary, two at Silver Creek Elementary, four at Silver Creek Middle School and four at Silver Creek High School. Classes began Aug. 12.
Silver Creek has been posting on Facebook each time a COVID-19 case is reported, Perez-Lloyd said. It is important to communicate with the community and emphasize the community’s role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools, she said.
“Silver Creek will be completely transparent in reporting every case,” she said. “In order to maintain safety and keep schools open, it takes everyone, including parents, trying to follow the [safety guidelines] when outside and for events completely outside outside our control.”
There have been no school closures within the past few weeks within the district, but Silver Creek High School switched to virtual learning for two weeks last month due to staffing shortages caused by the number of staff in quarantine.
The district’s virtual academy option has helped reduce the number of students within school buildings, which helps with social distancing, Perez-Lloyd said.
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
Dave Rarick, director of communication, safety and operations at Borden-Henryville, said the school district has only seen a few COVID-19 cases since the school year started Aug. 12, but he did not have the exact numbers.
The district closed the Henryville campus for a week after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, but the main issue leading to the decision was a staffing shortage, Rarick said. Students have been complying with mask requirements and other protocols, he said.
“Kids and teachers are resilient and have learned to adapt teaching and instruction,” he said. “Students are resilient and able to go along with any procedures we put in place...it has become, as everyone says, ‘the new normal.’”
CLARKSVILLE
Scott Gardner, safety director at Clarksville Community Schools, said there have been fewer than five cases of COVID-19 at each school, and there have been only four instances in which the school had to conduct contact tracing due to possible exposure.
“I think it shows that we have done the best job we can at setting up classroom arrangements, bus arrangements and lunch arrangements to limit contact for students and staff,” he said. “Students and staff have done a great job at wearing masks and understanding why we have had to set up the school building for social distancing. Their attitudes and willingness to work together has been great.”
One of the challenges is the daily health screenings parents are asked to conduct before sending students to school, Gardner said. Families are asked to keep children at home if they are sick or showing any possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“Students who in the previous year would have come to school and tough it out are now needing to stay at home,” he said.
