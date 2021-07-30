SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local doctor who has worked on the frontlines of a devastating opioid epidemic and HIV outbreak in Scott County wants to bring awareness of the disparities contributing to these health crises through a new memoir.
Dr. William Cooke’s “Canary in a Coal Mine” was released in late June. He is a New Albany resident who practices primary care in Austin, Indiana, a community that faced a health care disaster that reached its peak in 2015.
He wrote the book in partnership with Laura Ungar, a journalist who chronicled the health crises in Austin through a series in the Louisville Courier Journal.
The book discusses the convergence of the opioid epidemic with the HIV and hepatitis C outbreaks in Scott County, as well as underlying issues contributing to these crises, including socioeconomic disparities and lack of access to important community resources.
“Health care disasters don’t just happen: they develop right before our eyes, unseen or ignored until it’s too late,” the first chapter of the book begins. “That’s what happened in Austin, Indiana, and that’s what is currently happening in communities across America.”
"Canary in the Coal Mine" focuses on “cycles of poverty, abuse and addiction” prevalent in the Southern Indiana community, and the book includes stories of those at the heart of the health care disasters in Austin. The stories and characters are written in a way that keeps their identities anonymous.
“We can write it to show how every life matters, share their stories, let people get to know people who are injecting drugs, living on the street, engaging in sex work — really get to know them so they can understand them and empathize with them so they are no longer this mysterious other, but they are this flesh-and-blood person that they may be able to relate to a little more,” Cooke said.
In the book, Cooke discusses his own life and background, including the philosophies that drive his work as a community doctor.
He also wanted to look at the solutions that are effective in these health crises to show that there is hope and “that we can come together as a community to overcome” such challenges, he said.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Growing up, the story of Ryan White, an Indiana teenager whose battle with HIV/AIDS — and the discrimination that followed his diagnosis — left a lasting impression on Cooke.
It showed “what happens when we marginalize people and keep people out of the care and the community that people need to be healthy and well,” he said.
Cooke was born in 1971, just one day before White was born, and he saw White’s story unfold on television.
Increasing health care access was his reason for becoming a doctor, he said. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine, and he said he heard from doctors and professors that he “had all this potential” but was going to waste it by going into primary care.
“They said, unless you specialize, you’re not really going to make a difference,” Cooke said. “I was determined that I was going to go somewhere and make a difference by being a community doctor and bringing that community ideal to people who have kind of been locked out of it.”
He wanted to go somewhere that didn’t have a doctor, and he settled on Austin, a community of about 4,300 people. When he set up his clinic in the rural community, he was the first doctor to practice there since the 1970s, he said.
He found a community that lacked many “vital community conditions that foster health and wellness,” which include reliable transportation, stable housing, livable wages, nutritious food, health care access and educational opportunities.
As a young doctor who had just completed medical training, Cooke said he was prepared to take care of illnesses in patients of any age, but he was still unprepared for the suffering he witnessed in the community.
He saw young people facing late stage complications of diabetes, including blindness, amputation and kidney disease. He diagnosed women with cervical cancer — a “completely preventable cancer” — who later died, he said.
Cooke noticed a “disproportionate amount” of people addicted to prescription drugs when he arrived in Austin, he said, and issues of addiction continued to worsen. When the Great Recession hit, “things went from really bad to worse,” he said.
Many people struggling with substance abuse had started drug use at a young age, and they faced terrible withdrawal symptoms if they tried to quit, Cooke said. Some had issues such as adverse life experiences or “toxic stress” that contributed to their addiction.
He knew something terrible was going on, he said, but there were few resources available to help people recover from addiction.
The community started seeing an “explosion” of HIV cases at the end of 2014 and into 2015, a health crisis that captured national and international attention, but the issues contributing to the disaster existed long before 2015, Cooke said. The state had reported an increase in drug use across Indiana, but harm reduction services such as syringe services didn’t come until the HIV outbreak.
He emphasizes that the HIV epidemic in Austin was a result of existing conditions and disparities, issues that are seen in communities across America, and the Southern Indiana community is the “canary in the coal mine” referenced in the book’s title.
Cooke said conditions and disparities he saw in Austin seem to coincide with recent data on the decreasing life expectancy in the United States.
“We were the site of the worst HIV outbreak in U.S. history among people who inject drugs,” Cooke said. “That’s the warning that there are toxic conditions across America.”
Cooke has provided medical care for patients facing HIV and hepatitis C and advocated for changes in laws that would allow for services to address the issue, including the legalization of syringe exchange services in Indiana, which helped dramatically reduce the spread of HIV.
He notes that a local recovery community organization called THRIVE has grown in recent years to not only help residents in Scott County, but also eight to nine counties in Indiana to connect people with peer recovery coaches and other resources to help with addiction.
“It went from not having any resources to us being a resource to other communities, which is kind of cool,” Cooke said.
In Scott County, there was only one new case of HIV last year compared with 181 cases at the height of the epidemic, according to Cooke. He said Indiana leads the country in hepatitis C cases, and the numbers are increasing in each county except for ones that offer syringe services.
Scott County commissioners recently voted to end its syringe exchange program, a move that has prompted concerns from Cooke and other medical experts. He said it is fundamentally a “life-affirming program.”
“It’s a scary thing for someone to admit 'I’m injecting drugs but I need help,'” Cooke said. “Where can they go for help? People say they just need to quit, but how are they supposed to do that — what is the answer there? And a syringe program does two things: it keeps them safe until they’re ready, and when they’re ready, it offers the help they need to quit. You can’t help someone who’s dead.”
"If you have an increased spread of HIV and hepatitis C in your community, it’s going to cause a lot of problems with your community,’ he said. “There’s growing to stigma related to that — people aren’t going to want to move there. And it’s expensive. It’s expensive to treat those conditions.”
Cooke said “we can all work together to increase access [to care] to people who inject and increase access to disposal for syringes."
“If we don’t like seeing syringes on the street, we increase access to disposal,” he said. “I don’t like seeing trash on the street, and if we didn’t have trash cans, people would just throw their trash on the street. That’s what happens when we do community cleanups — we come back with bags and bags of trash and might come back with one or two syringes. The answer is increasing access, not restricting access, because the problem’s not going away if we ignore it.”
Now, the community is facing another type of public health crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic, In addition to illness and deaths from COVID-19, the pandemic has worsened issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, and many in recovery have relapsed during the pandemic, Cooke said.
“We tell people in recovery when you start isolating is when you need to reach out for help,” he said. “And here we told everybody they needed to isolate. So we saw a lot of people relapse.”
Cooke said that since the book was released, he has received a positive response from recovery and public health communities, and he testified last week in front of a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing about the declining life expectancy in the country. A member of the Biden administration also met him last week in Indianapolis to discuss health disparities.
“It’s just increased the opportunity to share the stories of the people who are experiencing the harms from health disparities, people who are dying from depths of despair, people living without those vital community conditions,” he said. “It’s increased my ability to share that message, and people seem to be listening and sharing the stories.”
“And they impact people,” Cooke said. “It’s one thing to hear that people die younger — it’s another thing to hear the story of someone growing up in poverty and all of that stress that they experience, and then understanding why they die younger. Those are two different things.”
He hopes his book motivates others to take action regarding these issues.
“I think most people are compassionate and want to see their neighbors do better,” Cooke said. “And when they understand and see the stories of people not doing well…I think they do empathize and want to do something different.”
