SOUTHERN INDIANA — Economists think the region will experience a mild recession at some point next year, but things won't be as bad here as other places.
That's the word from the Economic Outlook 2023, hosted Monday by the Indiana University Southeast School of Business and The Kelley School of Business at IUS.
"While we can expect to see an overall deceleration in economic activity, the impact of the nation’s recession will be relatively mild in the Louisville Metro," said Uric Dufrene, IUS Sanders Chair in Business.
Dufrene and a panel of three others spoke at the event where a forecast of next year's economy was outlined.
Other panelists included Kyle Anderson with the Kelley School of Business, Phil Powell with IU and Jennifer Rice with IU.
Each speaker focused on a different topic, ranging from an overall economic outlook to how the economy is going at the state and local levels.
Talk of possible recession was front and center at the event, but Dufrene said there's hope for Southern Indiana.
"We have recovered all jobs lost (during the pandemic) and now exceed that number by about 10,000," he said.
The region lost around 20,000 jobs during COVID, but since the bottom about 30,000 jobs have been added.
Dufrene said factors like a slowing housing sector and cooling of consumer goods point to a mild recession.
"We are beginning to see signs of a cooling residential market. Home sales have fallen from last year and the inventory of homes available for sale has increased compared from last year," Dufrene said. "However inventories are still very, very lean."
Higher mortgage rates mean people won't be rushing to sell homes, Dufrene said, adding home sales fell by 4% in Clark County over the past year.
Despite this, buying a house costs more.
"Home prices have increased from last year by 9% in Clark County and 7% in Floyd County," Dufrene said.
Building permits are down in Clark County compared to last year.
In 2021, more than 1,600 were issued in the county, mostly for multi-family dwellings. So far this year, fewer than 600 have been issued.
Dufrene said permits in Floyd County are on track to match last year's levels.
How households statewide respond to fears about a recession will also affect how bad the downturn will be.
"The holiday season is going to be a big test," said Powell, who spoke about Indiana's economic outlook for 2023. "(Will people spend) or is there going to be a lot of fear and are households going to pull back and wait for the storm to clear?"
Powell said a large part of Indiana's economy is manufacturing, so if people stop spending money, that will be affected.
"The holiday season will be a big test of that," Powell said.
