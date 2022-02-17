SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the Indiana Senate considers House Bill 1134, an amended version removes many parts of the original bill, but Southern Indiana educators continue to express concerns about the controversial curriculum legislation.
On Wednesday, the Senate’s education committee heard testimony about the bill, which would create more oversight of curriculum in Indiana schools. The committee voted to amend the bill but did not vote on the bill itself. If approved by the committee, it would then move to the full chamber.
The bill has sparked much opposition from teachers and school leaders across the state, and opponents of the legislation have voiced worries that the legislation would place additional burdens on teachers and restrict their ability to teach about certain topics, including issues pertaining to race.
The amended version of the bill was presented by State Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger.
Pam McCoy, a teacher at Jeffersonville High School, went to Indianapolis Tuesday with a group of local educators for a “Pack the House” rally in opposition to the bill. She met with state legislators and shared folders containing 45 letters from people who also discussed their concerns about the legislation.
She believes the amended bill is an improvement compared to the original, but she still opposes the bill. She feels legislators are trying to “micromanage” educators, and she wants the entire bill to be “thrown out.”
“Is it better, yes,” she said. “They watered it down, but they watered it down to the point where a lot of this is what we already do. It’s a control thing. They’re trying to control public education, and we just want them to let us do our job.”
The amended bill would require parents have access to school learning management systems to see their students’ curriculum and allow parents to review materials upon request. Unlike the earlier version, teachers would not be required to post their lesson plans and learning materials at the beginning of the school year.
The bill originally would have required the formation of a curricular review committee made up of mostly parents, but the new version will leave the option to form the committees up to local school boards.
The new version also shortens the list of “divisive concepts” that would be prohibited from curriculum. The amendment states that schools cannot teach that “one group is inherently superior or inferior to another,” "one group should be treated adversely or preferentially,” or ”individuals by virtue or their traits, are inherently responsible for the past actions of those who share their traits.”
The bill states that the legislation may not be “construed to exclude the teaching or discussion of factual history or historical injustices committed against any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin.”
The amended bill also removes language about lawsuits for violations of the legislation, instead allowing parents to appeal to the Indiana Department of Education for administrative action if they are not satisfied with the results of the complaint process at the school level.
Supporters of the bill say it aims to increase transparency of curriculum in schools by increasing parental involvement. Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, authored House Bill 1134. During Wednesday's Senate panel, he said there have been many “misperceptions and misinterpretations” of the bill and insisted it would not prevent educators from teaching about topics such as race or Nazism.
State Sen. Kevin Boehnlein, R-Greenville, declined to comment on the amended bill. He said he is waiting until the education committee votes on the bill, since there could be further changes. State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, was not available Thursday for an interview, his press secretary said.
McCoy said many of the requirements outlined in bill are steps already taken by teachers, and she sees many pieces of the bill as redundant. For example, parents already have access to the curriculum she posts in Google Classroom.
Rachel Bright, board member for Silver Creek School Corp., went to Indianapolis twice this week in opposition to House Bill 1134. She worked as a teacher for almost 10 years, and she is the school board’s legislative liaison.
On Tuesday, the Silver Creek school board approved a resolution in opposition to House Bill 1134. Bright said despite recent amendments, she feels the bill is “an overreach of government.”
“There’s a multitude of ways parents can voice their concerns, and I would say this is typically all worked out before it can come to the board,” she said. “For there to be a bill that oversteps that process or tries to micromanage our educators is an overreach.”
McCoy believes concerns about curriculum in classrooms should be handled at the building level.
“We have a process in place to deal with teachers who are doing something they are not supposed to, and we deal with it at a local level,” she said. “Don’t make a law that is going to restrict or tell us how to do something.”
Bright said she is concerned about the portion of the bill pertaining to requirements for handling mental health concerns in the school setting. The amendment includes a shorter window of time for schools to wait for parental response for permission for ongoing, non-emergency health services for students, and parents would be given notices allowing them to opt children out of services.
The amended bill mentions that the requirement for parental notice for mental health services would not apply to daily interactions between students and staff, and parental notice is not required to provide services in an emergency situation.
Bright said she feels the bill "assumes all households are created equal when in fact that's not the case,” and she worries how it could affect students who come from abusive homes. She worries it could prevent students from receiving the mental help they need.
"This bill, even with amendments, gives these parents another avenue to exert power and control by silencing their child by requiring consent for ongoing and recurring counseling,” she said. “Both ambiguous and broad terms. This bill would strip schools of being a safe place at a time when mental health should be a top priority.”
Bright emphasizes that "teachers are teaching the state standards."
"We have curriculum instructors and directors who are making sure that is what's being taught," she said. "Teachers are evaluated frequently. Your principals are curriculum directors, your superintendents are curriculum directors and have that background."
"To have that overreach and controlling language in it is concerning," she said.
