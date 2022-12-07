FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Election Board and Southern Indiana elected officials met this week to discuss potential ways to run elections more efficiently.
A Monday meeting featured a discussion with the election board, Indiana Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, Southern Indiana legislators and a representative from RBM Voting.
Election board members and legislators addressed the possibility of pushing for legislation that would allow Indiana voters to scan their own absentee ballot when voting early.
Rick Fox, the Republican member of the Floyd County Election Board, said he sees a need for more efficiency in the administration of elections. For example, in the 2020 general election, the election officials were working into the early morning the day after election due to the large number of absentee ballots that had to be counted.
Fox said he wants “clear direction about how to run our elections,” and he notes how early voting has become more popular in recent years even before 2020.
The meeting included state representatives Ed Clere, Zach Payne, Karen Engleman and Rita Fleming, as well as State Sen. Gary Byrne. State Sen. Chris Garten was not in attendance at the meeting.
Morales spent most of the Tuesday’s meeting listening to the conversation, but he spoke briefly about his goals. He said he “hopes to be a very active Secretary of State” who works directly with legislators and local election officials.
As he attended Monday’s meeting, he was “just here to learn,” he said.
“It’s about how you can run successful, efficient elections, and what I’m hearing is, ‘does my vote count,’ and we need to give that piece of mind to every single Hoosier in Indiana,” Morales said. "That’s our main goal.”
CONSIDERING CHANGES
Clere, a Republican from New Albany, said as he looks at possible legislation to address the matter, “the fastest path” would be to tweak the statute and to clarify “what constitutes processing” of in-person absentee ballots.
“There is apparently a definition of tabulation [in federal guidelines] that has been construed to include what we consider the processing — feeding the ballot into the machine, and based on conversations I’ve had, it seems like the easiest way to to proceed would be to provide some sort of definitional exception to the federal guidelines, because the federal guidelines are just that — they’re guidelines,” Clere said.
If legislators proceed with legislation to change how early votes are processed, it would not change when votes are tabulated, but simply when they are scanned. The tabulation of votes begins after polls close at 6 p.m. Election Day.
Clere said if the process is changed, it is important to maintain the ability to retract ballots if someone has died or is disqualified from voting for other reasons after they cast their early absentee ballot. This includes retraction for both electronic and paper forms, he said.
Shane Gibson, the Democratic member of the Floyd County Election Board, notes that voters prefer to scan their own ballots, and he supports the recommendation to allow scanning to take place during early voting.
“We just want the voter to put it through the machine, because it does make them feel better,” he said.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said many in the community want this option to be available.
“We would like to see this legislation get changed so people can scan their ballots even during early voting, that’s what we hear [as] the cry of the community.”
Keith McGinnis, a co-partner with RBM, said walk-in absentee voters want “to know that they are the last person that touched their ballot.” RBM is the vendor for Floyd County elections.
“So if I’m putting it through the scanner, and it has the protection in there in case the person passes away to pull it back, that’s in there,” he said. “Remember, we’re counting them, but we’re not tabulating them until 6 p.m. on Election Day.
If the early walk-in voters were able to scan their ballots, election workers would still be opening the mail-in absentees on Election Day, McGinnis noted.
RBM operates in seven states, and all of the other states allow the voters to put their absentee ballots through the machine, he said. He said if a person were to die after casting their ballot, it is built into the system to be able to find that ballot.
“It’s all about security of the ballots,” he said.
Fox said when voters scan their ballots, they go into a thumb drive with a “population of data,” and the election board does not get most of the drives until Election Day. The results cannot be tabulated until all of the different thumb drives are run through the software program.
He said “tabulation is not the input of that data, which is the scanning, but it’s the extraction of the data to be able to tabulate it.”
“[In the Indiana State Election Board’s] view, tabulation starts when the ballot is scanned, and I disagree with that,” he said. “Tabulation starts when that thumb drive is inserted into the software program that is able to total the ballots cast…and be able to give us the results.”
Byrne, a Republican from Harrison County, said he supports absentee voting for “people that need it [like] military or somebody who’s sick and can’t get out,” but he would like to move away from early voting.
He believes “a way to fix the problem would be to say let's go back to the way it used to be, it’s Election Day not Election Month,” saying “you’re going to eliminate a lot of these issues.”
“We’ve opened this window up where we’re making easier to come and vote, which I don’t think our founding fathers necessarily wanted to be something that is just broad like it is now,” Byrne said.
However, when asked if he would support the recommended changes to early voting, Byrne said it “makes sense.”
State Rep. Zach Payne also expressed reservations about the current system of early voting, but “short of revamping the system altogether,” he would support the recommended changes as long as it allows retraction of ballots deemed ineligible.
During the meeting, Fox described the process of processing the absentee votes, emphasizing that the election board “knows exactly how many people checked in to vote," “exactly how many people voted,” and “exactly how many people went through the [machine] and scanned their ballots.”
Since Indiana does not allow early voting scanning, all of those ballots go into envelopes that is opened and scanned. The Floyd County Election Board goes through a process to “make sure that we had zero infiltration into our system and that everybody that voted matches the total ballots that we have,” he said.
Fox said when an absentee ballot has to be remade because it is not being read by the scanner, it pauses the scanning process “because that stack has to be completed before you can go on to the next stack.” Election board members of both political parties will remake the ballot so it can be scanned.
“We’re remaking that ballot from that precinct so it can be scanned in with that group so our number count is right,” he said. “That number count is the integrity in our system, but it slows our system down because we can’t do the early scanning.”
