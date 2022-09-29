JEFFERSONVILLE — October 23-31 is Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is a national day of action that is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. as stated on redribbon.org. The goal is to educate all peoples about the dangers of drug use from youth to adults. Every year, many communities and schools participate in Red Ribbon Week by hosting poster contests, panels centered on drug abuse, and more.
In Jeffersonville, the National Day of Action will include a talent show where youth can come showcase any talent they have. It will be called Show Us Your VOICE. The event will be sponsored by Clark County’s VOICE Action Speaks, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St.. The event will allow youth to display a talent, as well as answer some questions about tobacco usage and prevention in their schools and communities. Each participant will receive a gift for participating and the winner of the talent show will receive a $100 gift card. The youth will be judged by some of the local VOICE members as well as the VOICE Youth Coordinator, Cyla Walls.
VOICE is a statewide youth empowerment movement which seeks to engage, educate, and empower teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle. Youth may join either the VOICE core team, which plans community events, or the VOICE Action Squad, which communicates with the community. Voice youth make an impact on their communities by engaging in issues surrounding tobacco, social justice, mental health, and the environment. VOICE youth gain experience in public speaking, event planning, public health advocacy, and community activism. Working together, VOICE teams educate the community about the dangers of tobacco use, especially among young people.
For more information contact, Cyla Walls, VOICE Action Speaks Youth Empowerment Coordinator at Community Action of Southern Indiana at 812.288.2451, ext. 2135 of cwalls@casi1.org.
This event is funded by Indiana Tobacco Program and Minority Health Initiative in partnership with Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and provides life enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
