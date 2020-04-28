SOUTHERN INDIANA — As high school seniors miss out on end-of-year activities and graduation events, community members are finding ways to lift their spirits with the help of a local Facebook group.
A group called “Southern Indiana Class of 2020” is connecting local residents so people can “Adopt A Senior” to recognize the students’ achievements as they reach an important milestone. Families can post about their high school senior in the Facebook group, and people then adopt them to send a card, letter, gift and/or gift card.
Ashlee Thomas and Damisha Tavares, the admins for the Facebook group, are both coaches for Jeffersonville High School’s step dance team. They have both been amazed to see how quickly the group has grown since it was started a week ago — as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 3,900 members, and it doesn’t take long for a senior to be adopted.
“It takes a village to raise children, and this shows that Southern Indiana is a village and a great community to raise children in,” Tavares said. “It brings joy to my heart that people are really reaching out in this time of need to show students that people appreciate that their hard work is paying off, and it’s not going unnoticed.”
The trend to adopt graduating seniors has become popular across the country, and Thomas started the group after adopting two seniors through a Louisville group. She decided that the Southern Indiana community needed its own Facebook group.
Although some family friends are adopting the students, most of them are strangers to the seniors, she said.
“It shows how much compassion we do have in this community,” Thomas said.
Community members have been sending seniors gifts such as flowers, care packages with snacks and college T-shirts. Students who plan to major in a certain field can also use the group to connect with people in that profession, or they can connect with other Southern Indiana residents who will be attending the same college, she said.
Silver Creek High School senior Gwynn Jenkins recently learned that she was “adopted” by Julie Seigle after her mother posted in the Facebook group. It has been heartbreaking to miss the end of her senior year, she said, particularly since she has been on medical leave since December and was looking forward to returning to school after spring break.
It’s difficult to lose big events such as prom, the senior trip and the graduation ceremony, but it’s also the little moments from high school that she misses, she said.
“It’s cracking jokes with my friends during passing period, completing those last few projects that you worked really hard on, shaking your teachers’ hands on the last day thanking them for all they’ve done for you,” Gwynn said. “It’s scary how quickly and drastically your whole life can change, but I think that the class of 2020 will only grow stronger from this.”
“Adopt A Senior” is a “kind and compassionate idea,” she said.
“Many of us feel scared and unsure right now, and seeing all the support from our parents, teachers, and community reminds us that we are worthy and have a lot to offer the world, whether we have a big celebration for our achievements or not,” Gwynn said.
Her mom, Laura Roberts, originally meant it to be a surprise for her daughter, but she decided to tell Gwynn so she wouldn’t feel left out as her friends were adopted. She also wants to adopt a senior herself, but since people are adopted so quickly in the group, it can be difficult to get there in time, she said.
She finds it moving that people are recognizing students they have no connection with through “Adopt A Senior.”
“For a stranger to want to do this to make her year better, that is incredible,” she said.
Tiara Nickson, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, was adopted by Kelly Bottorff. She has missed her friends, her classes and being able to attend activities such as prom, and she appreciates the support from the Facebook group.
“The whole group shows how much people care about us,” Tiara said.
Tiara’s mom, Kanita Nickson Taylor, appreciates that “Adopt A Senior” is helping families celebrate the milestone of high school graduation. Her family decided to adopt seniors themselves, so they will be providing gifts to two seniors from Seymour High School.
“I know it hurt [Tiara] when the pandemic came up and everything started to shut down,” she said. “She really wants to have her family scream and yell her name when she walks across stage to get her diploma, and now that might not happen. It helps with this adoption — it’s like, ‘you made it, you’re graduating and taking a new step into life. It’s really amazing.”
New Albany High School senior Cody Johnson was adopted by two family friends through the group. The hardest part of missing out on senior year has been being unable to say a proper goodbye to teachers and staff who have helped him throughout the years, he said.
“It’s been really cool seeing all these different people coming together to support seniors who had their final months taken away,” he said.
