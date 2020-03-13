SOUTHERN INDIANA — Public health officials are emphasizing the importance of social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and to protect vulnerable populations within the community.
For the local faith community, that means making some major changes.
The coronavirus outbreak is leading faith-based organizations to alter their approach to their ministries, including those that provide food and other services for those in need. Many local congregations are also adjusting their worship practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including cancellations of in-person church services and other activities to prevent large gatherings.
In response to the pandemic, a number of Southern Indiana churches are planning to broadcast their worship services online instead of gathering in-person, while others are taking precautions with the intention of continuing in-person services.
LOCAL MINISTRIES
The Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) in Jeffersonville is switching to an alternate food distribution plan to allow for social distancing.
Starting Monday, March 16, the organization's food pantry will distribute prepared food boxes to client's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the building's side entrance, located at 213 E. Maple St. It will be a drive-up only distribution to observe social distancing of six feet, and the pantry and building will be closed to clients. The decision is based on state and national recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
CLM requests that clients remain inside their vehicles and form lines to receive their food around the side entrance near the awning. The prepared food boxes will be standardized, and unlike the typical food pantry, clients will not be able to choose food as usual.
“We feel that this plan is in the best interest of our clients, volunteers, and staff, while still allowing us to meet the food needs of Clark County residents," CLM Executive Director Kara Brown said. "We appreciate your patience.”
Brown notes that there might be a need for volunteers who can fill in at the food pantry for volunteers who might be at higher risk if exposed to the coronavirus, including the elderly, and she hopes to see local teenagers step up to help while out of school.
She said the pantry always needs additional food donations, and with the suspension of in-person classes and upcoming spring breaks at Southern Indiana schools, the need for food might increase over the next few weeks, and the pantry is open extended hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21.
School breaks are often a struggle for those who face food insecurity, she said.
"We have to realize students who normally receive free reduced lunches in school will need them if not in school," Brown said.
Hope Southern Indiana will also be serving one-day supplies of food for the homeless community, and for those with elderly family members who cannot visit the pantry due to health concerns, you can bring their ID and fill out a proxy form.
In addition to canceling Sunday's in-person worship service, St. Mark's United Church of Christ in downtown New Albany is closing its Saturday soup kitchen and clothes closet until further notice, according to senior pastor John Manzo.
"While we hate the fact that people are not going get fed at St. Mark's, we're trying to keep from getting sick, any of us getting them sick or anyone getting our volunteers sick," he said. "We're doing this to protect everyone."
Hope Southern Indiana, a faith-based nonprofit in New Albany, will continue to open its food pantry like usual, but it is making some key changes. Instead of allowing clients to browse the shelves to pick out cans and non-perishable items, the volunteers will handle the food and bag it for the clients, according to Angie Graf, the organization's executive director.
She said she has seen an increase of people coming to the food pantry, including people who are frightened because of the coronavirus outbreak, and she expects that there will be a need for additional donations of kid-friendly food with upcoming spring breaks and school closures.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is working with its emergency response team and the Floyd County Health Department to provide services specifically geared toward the coronavirus outbreak, according to its Facebook page. This includes preparations to deliver food to the residences of those in need if they are quarantined by the health department.
The organization also plans to accommodate food needs for those who are not quarantined, but are avoiding public places — in these cases, volunteers would bring food to their vehicles to prevent contact. People can make a request for food at 812-944-1018 in Floyd County and 812-280-0417 in Clark County. The organization posted yesterday that it currently has plenty of food, and it is looking those in a low-risk category to volunteer.
WORSHIP PRACTICES
A number of large congregations will be transitioning to digital worship services this weekend, including Northside Christian Church in New Albany, Southeast Christian Church in Jeffersonville and Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville and other churches that already digitally broadcast services on a regular basis.
Nate Ross, lead pastor at Northside Christian Church, announced plans yesterday to provide digital services at normal worship times.
"This weekend, we don’t want to cause any unintentional harm to someone, and so instead of meeting in a physical location here at the church, Northside as a church family, we are going to invite you to meet in a digital location where we are going to be live-streaming our service this weekend at every service time that we have," he said in the video.
Some churches are adjusting the ways they approach worship services without canceling in-person gatherings, including churches that observe Mass. Friar Mark Weaver, pastor at St. Mary of the Annunciation in New Albany, posted Friday on Facebook that the church does not plan to cancel daily or weekend Masses but is taking precautions to keep parishioners safe.
He encourages vulnerable individuals to the Archdiocese of Louisville's Sunday Mass broadcast on television and advises them to remain home instead of attending regular Mass.
"Especially in difficult times, the Mass [is] as source of comfort and hope for the faithful, as well as an opportunity to offer our praters to God for those who are suffering or who cannot be with us," he posted on Facebook. "We want individuals who feel vulnerable, especially senior citizens or those with underlying health conditions, to know that they are not obligated to attend Sunday Mass."
St. Mary's in New Albany is also among the churches that is still giving out Holy Communion, but not offering the sacramental wine, removing holy water from the entrances of the church and refraining from shaking hands at the sign of peace.
Manzo, pastor at St. Mark's in New Albany, said although the church's in-person service is cancelled, he will perform a live broadcast on Facebook featuring a worship service with a short sermon, scripture reading and prayer time, and he plans to continue doing so indefinitely as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
The coronavirus pandemic is "uncharted territory" for him, he said, but he encourages people to use technology and social media to stay connected even while observing social distancing, and he urges them to take the outbreak seriously.
"To me, this is a time when all have to work together to combat this and protect as many lives as we can," he said. "It is serious, and I think we just need to do our best to support each other and get through it. It is part of being part of wider family of people... in the middle of a crisis, we have the opportunity to be better than we are and step up, and that’s what I hope people do."
