UNDERWOOD — Ever since Candace Elder was a little girl, she dreamt of having a farm with enough land to raise animals and grow flowers and vegetables.
For 12 years she was growing what she could in the little yard that she and her husband had. The couple was saving what they could to move to a larger property.
Three years ago, they were able to move to a bigger spot where she could grow more flowers and vegetables.
Elder then started Elder & Oak LLC where she began selling her produce and flowers to her friends, family, neighbors and whoever else wanted to buy her products. She now has been growing her own flowers and vegetables for around 15 years.
“I started to save money and have healthier food to eat, because when you find out about all the things that are sprayed on your foods, it’s an eye-opener,” Elder said.
Now that she has turned her gardening into a business, she started setting up stands at local farmers markets to sell her produce and flowers.
“Last year I became a legitimate business,” Elder said. “I started out at the Scottsburg farmers market last year and there just wasn’t a whole lot of traffic.”
She has moved away from the Scottsburg Farmers Market to the one in New Albany, which is where she was born and raised. This weekend will be her first weekend at the farmers market.
Currently Elder and her husband are working on making a farm stand for people to go to and shop for produce when the farmers market is not open.
Some flowers she will be selling this spring are ranunculus’, peonies, anemones and daffodils. When summer comes around, Elder will sell sunflowers, zinnias and snapdragons.
“One thing that I didn’t realize when I first started making bouquets, when I bought a bouquet at the grocery store and I would see all the greenery, I just assumed that was the leaves on the flowers,” Elder said. “There’s actually a lot of foliage’s that people grow separately to put in with them.”
They do this because the leaves on the flowers do not last very long, so people who make bouquets have to grow plants like eucalyptus to make that green foliage.
Produce Elder will sell includes vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, pumpkins and watermelons.
Most of what she grows are from seeds and grown organically without the use of chemicals. Elder lets Mother Nature take care of her vegetables by growing plants that attract beneficial insects to them.
“I was suffering from a lot of thyroid issues and I had no energy,” Elder said. “So I started looking into what I could do to improve it. I definitely feel like homegrown food that isn’t sprayed with a lot of harmful chemicals, it helps.”
