CHARLESTOWN — Local fiddler Michael Cleveland grew up with a love and talent for bluegrass music, but performing professionally and touring with a band seemed “about as far away as anything,” he said.
And as he was growing up, he never imagined that he would win a Grammy Award. But this weekend, he reached that milestone.
Cleveland, a 39-year-old Henryville native living in Charlestown, won Best Bluegrass Album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards for his album, “Tall Fiddler.” He walked the red carpet and accepted his award Sunday at the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, and he later attended the televised ceremony at the Staple Center.
He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for “Fiddler’s Dream,” his third solo album. Cleveland’s touring band, Flamekeeper, is featured on “Tall Fiddler,” along with a number of other guest artists, including Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Travelin’ McCoury’s, Dan Tyminski and Tommy Emmanuel.
It is still sinking in that he won a Grammy Award, he said.
“When they said my name, I don’t think it registered,” Cleveland said. “I heard it, but I don’t think it registered until my girlfriend said, ‘babe, you won, let’s go.’ It was something else.”
His father, John Cleveland, watched the ceremony online with his wife, and he was “thrilled to death” to see his son win the award.
“I had tears of joy seeing him walk up there as happy as he was,” he said. “That’s what you want for your kids — to see them get everything that they worked for.”
Cleveland is featured in a 2019 feature-length documentary, “Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story” about his career in bluegrass and overcoming various challenges, including disabilities such as visual impairment. Cleveland was born blind and with a cleft palate, and a severe ear infection caused an 80-percent hearing loss in one ear.
When his grandparents took him to a bluegrass festival when he was 4 years old, he was inspired to start playing violin after hearing a fiddler perform “Orange Blossom Special.” He started violin lessons at the Kentucky Center for Blind, where he learned classical music, and on the weekends, he learned to play bluegrass.
His success started early — at only 9 years old, he performed with bluegrass icon Bill Monroe at the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival, and at 14 years old, he performed at the Grand Ole Opry with Alison Krauss. The fiddler’s musical skill has been described by country artist Vince Gill as “untouchable.”
He has received many accolades throughout his career, and he is a 12-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Fiddle Player of the Year award. The Louisville Federation of Musicians recently recognized Cleveland as their 2020 Musician of the Year.
Cleveland hopes the Grammy Award helps open some new doors for him and his band, and he wants to reach an even wider audience, including those who don’t typically listen to bluegrass or are unfamiliar with the genre. Although he performs at venues such as bluegrass festivals, he also enjoys shows that reach different kinds of listeners. For example, he and Flamekeeper have performed concerts with the Louisville Orchestra.
“I would love for people to realize that there’s a lot to this music,” he said. “You have to be really good to play bluegrass. It’s not just a bunch of people sitting on a porch and chewing hay. It’s just as sophisticated as classical or pop or any other type of music.”
The title track of the “Tall Fiddler” album is a cover of a piece by guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, who performs the song with Cleveland. The song is about Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline, and when Cleveland heard the song, he immediately wondered whether there was a fiddle version. He eventually got in touch with the guitarist, and they collaborated to create a new arrangement and recording of the song.
The song “Tarnation” is another of the many collaborations on his album. He co-wrote the song with famous banjo player Béla Fleck, who he met through the “Flamekeeper” documentary. They started sending ideas back and forth, and he visited Fleck’s house in Nashville to write the song.
Cleveland is now back in Southern Indiana, and he has several performances coming up in the area, including a March 31 benefit for Crusade for Children at Safe Harbor Christian Church in Memphis, Ind. He said he couldn’t be more thankful to receive a Grammy, and he is grateful for the influence and support of people in the Southern Indiana and Louisville community.
“I just am thankful for everyone in this area — this is where I grew up,” he said. “I played music with a lot of people around here and learned a lot. There are tremendous musicians around here who could have done everything I’m doing....without being around people like that and being able to learn form people in this community, I would have never been able to do this.”
