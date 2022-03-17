SELLERSBURG — Last Saturday, 8-year-old Beckett Stofer, 8, was looking for a way to “be a helper.” He was inspired by a conversation with his parents about a piece of advice from Fred Rogers, who famously said that his mother would comfort him when he heard about something scary in the news by advising him to “look for the helpers.”
As Beckett learned about the war in Ukraine, he wanted to do something to help a Ukrainian family with ties to his own family. He got all of the cookie dough from the freezer of their home, and he organized a bake sale to collect donations.
For seven hours Wednesday, he sold cookies in front of his house in Sellersburg. As of noon Thursday, he and his family had collected about $1,500 between in-person and online donations to give to the Ukrainian family.
The donations will go directly to Yuliya Stepanova, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Germany. About 20 years ago, Yuliya lived with Beckett’s mother, Megan Stofer, as an exchange student in Tipton, Indiana, and they have remained close ever since.
Yuliya’s older sister, Anna Stepanova, is the mother of two kids, and she has been their sole provider since her husband died of brain cancer four years ago, Megan said.
Anna was still living in Ukraine, and as war erupted with Russia’s invasion, she was forced to flee with her children and leave everything behind, and she was able to make it to Germany to be with her sister.
However, the parents of Yuliya and Anna are still in Ukraine, and the family is also worrying about friends who have not been able to get out of the country, Stofer said.
The fundraising efforts are meant to help the Stepanova family “get on their feet,” whether that is buying food, clothing or things they had to leave behind. It could also help them support their parents or other Ukrainian families, Megan said.
She describes her son as 8-year-old with “big plans.” She said they did not anticipate such a large turnout and amount of donations, but almost $770 came from people who attended the bake sale, and their cul-de-sac was filled with vehicles as people stopped to buy cookies and make donations.
Beckett said they received some donations as high as $60 or $100 for one cookie, and many people lined up for the bake sale.
“I like seeing how many people cared and wanted to help,” he said.
Megan said Beckett worked hard to put together the fundraising event. He made fliers for the event, put together a homemade stand for the bake sale and made the cookies with help from his family. He also made some brownies that sold out early, and his younger sister, Adelaide, made lemonade.
They have received donations from a wide variety of people. In addition to friends and family, they have received donations from host parents of exchange students and people who knew Yuliya from school when she was an exchange student in Indiana. Megan works as a coordinator for the Education First exchange student program.
They will still be accepting online donations for as long as needed, she said. As her host sister, Yuliya shared a room with Megan during her sophomore year of high school, and they have stayed in touch ever since. Megan views the Stepanovas as her family, and she and Yuliya have “done life together.” They have visited each other multiple times over the years, and Megan hopes to be able to visit them in Germany later this year.
“We have really done all stages of life together,” Megan said.
Megan said she has talked to Anna about her experience.
“She is happy she is safe and her kids are safe, and while they are safe, they also don’t have anything, and there’s the uncertainty,” she said. “She’s balancing both things, including not knowing what the future looks like and how uncertain it seems.”
