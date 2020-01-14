NEW ALBANY — A new collaboration is bringing several changes to New Albany's downtown art scene.
Julie Schweitzer, local artist and owner of ArtSeed in New Albany, is partnering with the James Bourne Gallery, located downtown at 137 E. Main St., to form the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. They plan to show Southern Indiana artists and new contemporary artists, she said. The first exhibit under the new partnership opens Friday and runs until Feb. 28, and it features the work of Shawna Khalily, a Louisville artist and printmaker who uses intricate woodcuts she carves herself
Gallery owner James Bourne has owned the James Bourne Gallery for a couple years, and he has collaborated with Schweitzer on various exhibits in the past. The professional artists featured at ArtSeed will now move to the downtown gallery, which Bourne also uses as a painting studio.
"Julie has the expertise in operating a gallery, and she knows a lot of the artists, knows how to market — she has a lot of skills that I don't have," he said. "She's going to be taking over management in some areas that I don't have expertise in, and also, I'm getting a little older, and I want to slow down some myself."
As Schweitzer brings in more professional artists to the downtown gallery, ArtSeed, located at 1931 E. Spring St., will become a community art gallery, she said. The Spring Street gallery has previously featured a mixture of student and professional work, but now, it will focus on artwork from students, teachers and ArtSeed interns, including students from Indiana University Southeast, Purdue Polytechnic New Albany and Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg.
"It will be more of an educational program," Schweitzer said. "So they'll come in and learn to do all the stuff that it takes to do a show."
Schweitzer said the downtown location is ideal, and she looks forward to bringing her expertise to the gallery. They plan to eventually present concerts and outdoor exhibits in the large alleyway outside the building, and in the summer, they will host a regional juried show in partnership with "ArtistsCreating" magazine.
"Jim has a fabulous building here, and a location that's so wonderful, especially with the city hall going in across the street and just the revitalization downtown. We thought this was a good time to partner and look at kind of expanding some of the things that Jim has already done here. I mean, his gallery has a good reputation."
