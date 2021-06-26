SOUTHERN INDIANA — Over the past three decades, the local Habitat for Humanity nonprofit has built or renovated more than 50 homes in Floyd and Clark counties.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. The nonprofit has seen many changes over the past decades, and it is continuing to expand its mission each year.
“In 30 years, we’ve built about 53 homes and we’re working on three more, so we’re getting so close to 60 homes,” said Executive Director Jerry Leonard. “We need to continue to get the support of the community, and I hope that continues to grow.”
The organization averages about 300 volunteers per building project.
“We know for each house — if we have about 300 volunteers — if you’re looking at the value of what those people are giving us, it’s over $30,000 or close to $40,000 that they’re saving us on a home because of their volunteered time,” Leonard said. “That’s why we say their time and talent means the world to us.”
The nonprofit builds affordable homes for families in need of good, stable housing with the support of volunteers and the donation of money and supplies.
Houses are sold to qualified families at no profit with zero-interest mortgage loans, and families join volunteers to help build their own homes.
The organization started out as the New Albany-Floyd County affiliate, and it was launched June 24, 1991. A Clark County affiliate started not long after but eventually closed.
The first house was sold by the Floyd County affiliate in November of 1993 on Pearl Street in New Albany. The organization was completely-volunteer based for many years.
Following the 2012 tornado that caused widespread destruction in Henryville and Marysville, the Floyd County Habitat organization completed a building “blitz” in the same year to construct 10 homes in Henryville for disaster victims.
Although the Henryville project took place outside of Floyd County, the Clark County organization was no longer active at that time, so the Floyd County affiliate stepped in.
The organization hired its first staff members in 2013. The organization officially became Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd in early 2017.
Leonard came on board in 2015 as executive director. Although the organization started in Southern Indiana as a small organization “quietly building” one house a year, it has continued to grow.
Now, the organization is “starting to make a bigger noise,” he said.
“We were doing about one or two houses a year, and now we’re definitely doing two and pushing to three, and I’m pushing to see if we can get to four or five a year,” he said.
The organization is expanding the areas it serves within Clark County, Leonard said. The City of Charlestown recently donated property to the organization, so the organization will build for the first time in Charlestown.
He emphasized the importance of community support for the organization. The nonprofit has received donations of land from municipalities like the City of New Albany and Town of Clarksville.
“We’ve been developing these great partnerships with the local communities, and that’s where we’re looking to continue to grow,” he said.
The organization has brought together a variety of women-led teams of volunteers for its Women Build Project, and local churches have also come together to construct homes for Habitat’s Apostles Build project.
Doneiska Hardin, a single mother of two sons, closed in April on her Habitat for Humanity home in New Albany.
The experience has been “life-changing,” she said.
“You grow as a person within the whole program, and then you can reflect and see your growth, and you are still growing and still moving, and the steps that Habitat has helped build, that foundation is solid,” she said. “It’s not something that’s kind of shaky or where you don’t know what you’re getting into.”
Felicia Wren, a single mother of three sons, is the homeowner of a New Albany house built in 2019 through Habitat for Humanity.
She faced difficulty finding affordable housing when the rent on her apartment moved from $700 a month to $850 a month, but she found support when accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program.
She faced delays meeting her required volunteer hours for Habitat for Humanity as COVID-19 hit, but she was able to rent the home from the organization until actually becoming a homeowner this April.
“My experience with Habitat is that they really worked with me to make sure I could stay in the program and do everything possible to keep me in the program,” Wren said.
Teanna Huckleberry will be a homeowner of a house now being built on North Pearl Street in New Albany.
“It’s going to make a huge difference, because right now we are renting a space, and I am a full-time single mom, and I don’t have anyone helping me,” she said. “So trying to pay the rent that’s really a high price and trying to take care of [my daughter], for us to move in here and for Habitat to help is going to make a huge difference.”
As a single mother, it makes her feel successful knowing she will be the owner of a house her 5-year-old daughter “can call home,” she said.
New Albany couple Roger and Lois Ketterer played an integral role as volunteers with the local Habitat organization. Their son, Mark Ketterer, is current board member.
The couple was involved for more than a decade with the local Habitat for Humanity, starting in the late 1990s. Roger said the New Albany organization was still building its fourth house when he started.
Roger worked for 12 years as a volunteer, and he served as treasurer for the organization.
It was rewarding to see homeowners work on their future homes and to see the “smiles on their faces when the keys were given to them,” he said.
“It’s encouraging how people work on their own homes, and to have to spend so many hours working themselves,” he said. “Just being able to see how they were able to adjust to making mortgage payments on a regular basis and knowing it’s their house and learning how to take care of it — it was rewarding to work with them.”
In her time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Lois worked as a family advocate to encourage families throughout the process. She recalled a dedication for a home built for a mother and her young son.
“[The son] said he wanted to thank everyone for helping to build his house,” Lois said. “I stood there almost wanting to cry. I thought, this is why I do this, because of the impact it has on families, especially when children are able to get their own room.”
Habitat for Humanity is about much more than building homes, Leonard said. Over 30 years, the organization’s homeowners have put in more than $350,000 worth of property tax going back into the community.
The building of a Habitat for Humanity home can help raise property values for neighbors, Leonard said.
“We’re putting in strong homeowners who take pride in their home, because they were part of building their home, so this means a lot to them, so they’re going to take care of it more, and we give them all the tools to help them be a good homeowner,” he said.
