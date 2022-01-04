SOUTHERN INDIANA — A ruling from a Louisiana federal judge impacts Head Start programs all over Indiana, along with 23 other states.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty’s decision was in response to a mandate implemented by President Joe Biden, which required all employees and volunteers of Head Start programs to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 31 and for all children two years old and up to wear masks when indoors, among other requirements.
Doughty ruled that the mandate, since it was not passed through the U.S. Congress but by the executive branch alone, was unlawful.
“The issue in this case is not whether individuals should take the COVID-19 vaccine, but whether federal agencies can mandate individuals to take a vaccine or be fired,” the memorandum order stated, “In this Court’s opinion, the Executive branch has declared it has the authority to make laws through Federal agencies.”
Head Start is a federal child care program that aims to help low-income pregnant women, children and families with child development and school readiness.
Several agencies run the program in Southern Indiana, including Community Action of Southern Indiana, Inc. serving Clark County, Floyd County Community Action Agency serving Floyd County and Lincoln Hills Development Corp. serving Harrison, Crawford, Perry and Spencer counties.
The CEOs for Community Action of Southern Indiana and Lincoln Hills Development Corporation both noted that the federal mandate, and Louisiana decision, had little effect on their agencies’ vaccine protocols.
CEO Randy Dennison said that Lincoln Hills had a vaccination requirement for all employees back in September, so the group was in a good position as they received new guidance from Head Start.
“In a nutshell I would say it has not had a dramatic impact on us because we took those steps much earlier than mandated,” he said.
Dennison said that the company is at about 99% vaccinated, allowing some exemptions for religious and medical reasons, though he noted that there are other safety protocols in place for those individuals.
Dennison pointed out that children below 12 years of age have just recently been able to receive the vaccination, so having the staff vaccinated was another way to protect students and give peace of mind to parents.
“I believe as a provider of Head Start services, our first obligation is to keep children safe. It’s why our doors lock, it's why we have security” Dennison said, “We, and I think our board, wisely said ‘This is one more thing we can do to keep our children safe.'”
Masks have also been required in Lincoln Hills’ Head Start facilities for all employees but there was some adjustment when Head Start programs were required to have younger children wear masks, though Dennison noted that they had already essentially been doing so.
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s CEO, Phil Ellis, described a similar situation for his agency regarding vaccinations.
Prior to the vaccination requirement put in place by the Biden administration, Community Action of Southern Indiana employees were required to be fully vaccinated. Again there are exemptions for religious and medical reasons, but Ellis said that those individuals are tested weekly.
The agency also requires masks for employees and anyone that comes into the agency. While Ellis said the agency halted the requirement at one point, they reinstated it when COVID-19 cases started climbing again.
“As long as those numbers stay up we will continue to mask,” Ellis said.
For children aged 3-5, however, Ellis explained how difficult it has been to enforce the mask requirement.
“They’ll take their masks off, they’ll leave their masks, they’ll exchange their masks,” Ellis said, “You can chase [them] around all day long but they’re going to take them off as fast as they get it.”
So while the agency will continue with vaccination requirements and masking for employees and older students, Ellis said that they will accept Doughty’s decision in regards to not having children aged 3-5 wear masks.
Floyd County Head Start declined to comment on either the Louisiana ruling or their current COVID-19 policies when the News and Tribune contacted them on Monday.
