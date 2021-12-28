CLARK COUNTY — The COVID testing line outside the Clark County Health Department snaked throughout the parking lot on a soggy Tuesday afternoon.
Doctors say chances are it'll get longer in the coming days, due to the omicron variant and families gathering for the holidays.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed virus quarantine and isolation protocols Monday, local health departments are awaiting direction from the state.
Indiana Department of Health officials told the News and Tribune the state's standing on the updated quarantine guidelines, along with other issues, will be discussed during a COVID-19 update with Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday afternoon.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he was a bit surprised when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out the changes Monday, especially as the omicron variant is ramping up.
New CDC rules shorten COVID isolation for asymptomatic people from 10 to five-days, followed by five-days of mask-wearing.
"I think the main reasoning probably is that the variant is going to spread so rapidly they're thinking there will be some major disruptions to the workforce within people who are minor symptomatic," he said.
Other quarantine and isolation rules are changing as well, based on whether or when a person has been vaccinated. Data is showing the vast majority of current COVID transmission is occurring a few days before and after a person is symptomatic as opposed to later on in the illness.
The shortening of the quarantine period could be a good thing, Yazel said.
"You have to look at it as a positive thing, you're decreasing quarantine," he said, adding this means if there's an outbreak at a small business, it wouldn't have employees out for as long, so operations could resume faster.
Testing is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, but as of Tuesday Yazel said the health department feels good about its testing supply.
In Floyd County, Baptist Health Floyd Marketing and PR Manager Chris Morris said in an email the testing supply is good for now and testing has been conducted at the location for several weeks.
Testing is conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the location. People can get test results within 12-to-24-hours.
