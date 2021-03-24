SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana health officers urge residents to continue wearing masks as the statewide mask mandate expires in April.
However, officers in both Floyd and Clark counties say they do not plan to implement local restrictions to mandate masks.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that the statewide mask mandate will end April 6, at which point it will become a mask advisory.
Masks will still be required in K-12 schools through the end of the school year, as well as state buildings and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
Starting March 31, the state is also opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents ages 16 and over. The governor also announced that it will be up to local governments to make decisions regarding venue capacity and restrictions for restaurants and bars.
Local officials will be able to implement tougher guidelines in their communities, but health officers in Clark and Floyd say they plan to follow the state’s approach unless COVID-19 conditions in the community necessitate other steps.
In Floyd County, the countywide mask mandate expires March 31.
At this point, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris isn’t planning to continue the mandate, but that could change based on COVID-19 conditions in the community, he said.
“We’re making progress here locally with the vaccination rate,” Harris said. "We’re coming along in our responses, and every day we’re vaccinating another 500 people at least in the the county.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel also does not plan to implement a local mask mandate as the statewide requirement expires, but he emphasizes that “it is still a good idea” to wear a mask and continue measures such as social distancing.
The removal of the mask mandate doesn’t mean people should stop wearing masks, Yazel said.
“I do think we all need to step back, take a deep breath and enjoy the fact that we are seeing good, encouraging signs — things have been so negative until now,” he said.
If the community sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Harris said the health department may reassess to consider whether local restrictions are needed, but as long as the rate stays low, the plan is to follow the state’s lead.
“We’re trying to get back on track — things are improving but if the situation changes, we will do what we need to do to keep citizens of Floyd County safe,” Harris said. “We encourage people to voluntarily continue to wear masks, social distancing and all other mitigation measures. We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Harris said he does not have plans to place capacity restrictions on businesses and event venues, but he is using a “wait and see” policy if there is a local spike in COVID-19 cases.
“If the rate stays down, we can be back to large venue events, but if the rate spikes back up, we will reassess,” he said.
Yazel said the health department is keeping an eye on the potential effects of spring break travel.
“I do think we will see some degree of an uptick in cases, and it is something we’ll be watching closely,” he said. “The thing is to monitor, but not necessarily overreact either.”
Yazel said the health department is still considering guidelines regarding venue capacity, and they will recommend those presenting large indoor events to share a plan with the department.
“In the event you’re going to have more than 500 people, I’d love it if you’d share plans with us so we can troubleshoot it with you, but that’s not going to be mandatory,” Yazel said. “I really hope people will [submit plans] so we can help assist them.”
Yazel said the county’s capacity for vaccinations has always been high, and the issue since starting vaccinations has been supply from the state.
“We’re working to increase supply, and we think the next couple weeks will be a pretty high output week from [vaccination] sites to be able to meet demand as much as we can," he said. “We advocate for as much vaccines as we can get a hold of.”
Harris said the health department can “easily” vaccinate up to 100 people an hour in the car line at the health department’s vaccination site at Indiana University Southeast, but it just depends on the amount of vaccines supplied to the county.
As vaccinations open up to all Hoosiers ages 16 and older, Yazel urges them to be patient as they schedule their vaccine appointments.
Yazel said when the county started COVID-19 vaccinations in December, they were expecting it to be mid-summer before eligibility opened for all adults, so he is excited to see eligibility expand so quickly.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for ages 18 and older, so those ages 16 and 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.