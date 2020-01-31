Working in the emergency room Thursday night, Dr. Tom Harris looked through transfer paperwork sent from his patient’s previous hospital, in Washington County.
It listed whether that patient had been to China in the last 14 days.
“Little hospitals in rural areas are asking people if they’ve been to China. It’s the proactive thing to do,” said Harris, who is the Floyd County Health Officer. “[Novel coronavirus virus is] on provider’s radar and facilities’ radars and they’re asking the appropriate questions.”
Those questions have been added at a time when the world is seeing more and more cases confirmed of the new virus, having originated in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency and the Centers for Disease Control have so far quarantined 195 people from one plane, a move that hasn’t been done since the 1960s due to fears of smallpox spreading, said CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.
Messonnier said the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow rapidly, having seen a 26% increase from Thursday to Friday. However, she said that may still not reveal the true picture, as people may have the novel coronavirus and be spreading it, all while not displaying symptoms and even testing negative for the virus. She said it could take up to 14 days to show symptoms and that is one of the reasons those passengers are being quarantined for two weeks.
“This is the first time in 50 years the CDC has issued a quarantine order,” Messonnier said. “We understand this action may seem drastic. We would rather be remembered for over-reacting than under-reacting.”
None of the passengers are displaying symptoms of being sick so far, Messonnier said. They are staying at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.
CHANGING NUMBERS
As for the numbers, China officials state there have been 9,692 confirmed cases as of Friday. The National Health Commission reported 171 cases have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll has risen to 213, all in China.
Harris fears the numbers may be worse.
“The real question a lot of American [medical] providers have is how many cases there really are and what the mortality rate really is,” Harris said. “I think there’s some mistrust on the numbers being reported from China.”
Even as the sickness continues to spread, Messonnier said the threat is not to local communities.
“The virus is not spreading in your communities,” Messonnier said. “We are not recommending [face masks] at this time.”
Harris said with this being a more global economy and many local jobs requiring international travel, people need to know about the virus and the symptoms, so that they receive treatment quickly. Symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Prevention measures include avoidance of the virus as well as everyday actions such as washing your hands often, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people and disinfect frequently touched objects, the CDC stated on its website. The CDC stated that there is no specific antiviral treatment for novel coronavirus. Infected people should receive “supportive care to help relieve symptoms” and, in severe cases, “treatment should include care to support vital organ functions,” the CDC website states.
Harris said he doesn’t think Southern Indiana residents need to worry at this time.
“A current, immediate risk? Not necessarily. The people who travel to and from China, they are at a higher risk than the baseline,” Harris said. “Having said that, I’m really more worried about influenza A and B than I am about the novel coronavirus.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
