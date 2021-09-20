SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health officials said that they are prepared to provide vaccinations for children and and booster shots for those vaccinated as soon as they are given the go-ahead on a state and federal level.
The Associated Press reported Monday that Pfizer said the COVID-19 vaccination will work for children aged five to 11 and the company is planning to apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use by the end of the month.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the preliminary data from Pfizer on the vaccination for children looks good but if it is approved by the FDA, it still needs to be looked at on a state level and then they will dive in deeper locally as well before it is administered.
“There’s still a lot of hoops to jump through,” Yazel said, “The initial data is very encouraging but there’s still a long way to go before we’re actually seeing shots in arms.”
While people might be worried about long-term side effects from the vaccine, Yazel said that they are “starting to get a pretty good amount of evidence of long-term side effects of COVID itself.”
Some of these side effects according to Yazel include an increased risk of blood clots, neurological effects and an increased rate of depression and mental illness.
Yazel also said that while people might be concerned about the vaccine leading to myocarditis, or inflammation in the heart, people can also get myocarditis after having COVID-19 and that tends to be much more severe.
“I think a lot of the argument of ‘kids don’t tend to get as sick as adults from COVID,’ loses a little steam when you start worrying about long-term side effects. If you can do a vaccine and prevent those, then I think you’re doing a world of good for our kids,” Yazel said.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said that he thinks just about everyone in public health really wants to be able to offer vaccinations for children.
“The theory is that it keeps kids in school if they’re vaccinated, and also then kids don’t serve as a reservoir of infection for the rest of the community,” Harris said.
When the vaccines are available for children, Harris and Yazel said that they would have options for administering them, including holding clinics in schools.
“We’ll try to be as creative as possible to make it as convenient and barrier-free for all our families in the county,” Yazel said.
On top of preparing to administer vaccinations for children, the health officers are also keeping their eyes out for when booster shots will be approved for the general population.
An advisory FDA panel voted on Friday to not recommend a Pfizer booster vaccine for the general public but only for people who are 65 years old and older and immunocompromised individuals.
Third doses are being administered now in Clark and Floyd counties for those with compromised immune systems.
Harris said the health department has developed multiple contingency plans for administering the booster shot, but they are waiting for more instruction and guidance before they are able to put them into motion.
The Clark County Health Department is also prepared to administer the shots when they are given the go-ahead.
“We’ve adopted the philosophy ‘we’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice,’” Yazel said.
Harris also noted that if eight months after the initial vaccination series is when a booster shot would be necessary, then it is important to clear up when the next shot can be administered since it is approaching eight months since health care workers and people over age 65 were originally vaccinated.
“We know the Delta variant has about a thousand times the viral load of the original strain,” Harris said, “There’s some very, very compelling reasons to get health care providers and people over 65 boosted promptly."
