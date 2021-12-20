SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the Omicron variant arrives in Indiana, health officials in Clark and Floyd counties are concerned about the potential effects of the variant in the community as hospitals are already facing strain from increased COVID-19 cases.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Sunday that the first case of Omicron was detected in the state from a specimen of an unvaccinated patient collected Dec. 9. The location of the patient was not disclosed.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said in regard to the Omicron variant, it is best to “operate under the assumption that it’s already here” in Southern Indiana, and he urges community members to take precautions during the holidays.
In a Monday news release, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris urged all eligible residents ages 5 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots.
“Booster dosing appears to be very helpful in protecting against the new strain,” the news release states. “Becoming fully vaccinated is critically important for the medically vulnerable and their caretakers. The 20 to 40 year old age group may be especially vulnerable to the Omicron variant due to their low vaccination rate.”
Harris also recommends the usual COVID-19 mitigation measures for the Omicron variant, including wearing well-fitted masks indoors, testing when symptomatic or after exposure to a close contact, staying home when sick, washing hands and avoiding crowded indoor spaces.
Yazel also works in the emergency department of Clark Memorial Health and one of his biggest concerns with the Omicron variant is the potential effects on the hospital, especially as the holidays approach.
The hospital is at full capacity in terms of intensive care unit beds, causing some patients to be held in the emergency room before they are admitted to the ICU. Clark Memorial Health will likely be tight on resources and hospital beds over the next few weeks, Yazel said.
An increase in hospitalizations and the extended duration of ICU stays tend to back up the system, he said.
On Sunday, there were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Clark Memorial Health, which was the highest number the hospital has seen in “quite some time,” according to Yazel. Many of those were ICU patients, he said.
About six to eight weeks ago, COVID-19 hospitalizations were in the single digits, but there has been a steady increase that started before Thanksgiving, Yazel said.
“We still have Delta flexing its muscles, and as the weather gets colder, there are more indoor events, which are more efficient spreaders,” he said. “Most recently there’s the new variant, and we’re probably seeing some effects of it as well.”
At Baptist Health Floyd, there was a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations about seven weeks ago, but in recent weeks, the numbers have continued to climb. The number of COVID-19 patients is typically in the low to high 50s per day, according to Brian Cox, director of hospital operations and emergency preparedness.
As of Monday, there were 50 COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Floyd, including eight in the ICU, he said. The hospital has a total of 32 ICU beds, and recently there usually has been a bed or two available at any given time, Cox said.
“It’s not just COVID — other illnesses are pushing our capacity daily,” Cox said. “We monitor it every day and meet every day to discuss options to make sure we find capacity as needed. We do what we can. In some cases, that is is keeping patients a little longer in the emergency department, which we don’t like to do.”
At Baptist Health Floyd, about 80% to 85% of its COVID-19 patients have not received any COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
Cox said the hospital is prepared to accommodate a spike in COVID-19 cases, and he encourages people to “do their part in keeping it from spreading.” If there is a significant spike at the hospital and issues with capacity, Baptist Health Floyd could possibly make the decision to pause elective surgeries, but it has not reached that point.
Yazel said one of the most important things to remember this holiday season is to stay away from others if you are feeling sick.
“Realize that if your unvaccinated or high-risk family members show up when you’re not feeling well, devastating things can happen,” he said.
He also continues to urge people to get vaccinated but notes that many who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccines at this point are probably “pretty resistant” to getting their shot. Yazel recommends masking up when around people who are at high risk of COVID-19 and/or unvaccinated, as well as limiting length of exposure.
Yazel notes that the COVID-19 vaccines appear to prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant, but the community will likely see an increase in breakthrough cases.
“If you are going down to the mall and bumping elbows with a crowd in a store, even if you’re vaccinated you might want to mask up, even if you haven’t before,” Yazel said. “I think it makes sense to think about what you are doing, plan ahead and limit exposure to big crowds as you can. It’s something to keep in the back of your mind again.”
Yazel said there has “not been a huge uptake” in booster shots in Clark County, but “it’s getting there.” A number of people are being motivated to get their boosters due to the Omicron strain.
The uptake among the 5- to 11-year-old age group has been better than expected, and some are coming in for their COVID-19 shots based on employer mandates, he said.
Yazel wants people to enjoy the holidays but also remain aware of the COVID-19 situation.
“I think we all need to enjoy some time with family and friends and to decompress a little bit, but we also want to make sure we’re making good decisions when doing that,” he said. “I think we’re probably looking at four to six weeks of rough numbers in the area, and we need to be prepared for that.”
“Be patient with those around you, look out for the vulnerable folks in the community, and let’s do everything we can to weather things together,” he said.
