NEW ALBANY — Inside one of New Albany's greatest historical sites, one of Southern Indiana's most noted historians was honored with a prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award.
On Sunday, the Culbertson Mansion was the site of a reception honoring genealogist Vicky Thresher Zuverink. Though the guest of honor thought the gathering was a reception only, she was surprised when Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, presented her with a Sagamore of the Wabash award.
The award is one of great prestige and is given to those who make significant contributions to the Hoosier state. Past recipients include astronauts, politicians, and musicians, a wide variety of individuals who were certainly deserving.
Zuverink has a rich local background. Not only was she the president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society, she was also an employee of the Floyd County Public Library, where she worked in the Indiana History Room. She has written over 500 columns for the News and Tribune during the last 30 years. A couple of her awards include: Kentucky Colonel, DAR East Central Division & Indiana Outstanding Volunteer Genealogist in 2010 and 2013 and the Gold Leaf Volunteer Floyd County in 2009.
Many people travelled both long and short distances to the reception to honor Zuverink. Among some in the crowd were her family, her friends and fellow members of the DAR. After the honoree introduced some of the other members of the DAR, she posed for pictures with her family and all the ladies from the Piankeshaw Chapter who were present.
During the award ceremony, Clere praised Zuverink for her work.
“Vicky is a remarkable person and a remarkable volunteer. Through her column, Vicky has connected families and community members. She has researched countless connections and, as a result, educated people about their family history and community history,” Clere said.
Zuverink has also been involved in the Piankeshaw Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in New Albany since 1984. Earlier this year, the NSDAR dubbed her the honorary vice president general for life. Zuverink has been a member of the Piankeshaw Chapter NSDAR in New Albany since 1984 and has served in numerous roles at the local, state, and national levels, including both chapter regent and state regent. The latter of the two is the top position within the organization.
“Vicky’s DAR service and accomplishments are lengthy and exceptional, but she hasn’t stopped there,” Clere said. “Anyone who has researched genealogy in this region of the country in the last several decades has probably encountered Vicky Zuverink, and it has always been an enriching experience. Vicky’s contributions are, quite literally, part of history.”
Guests at the reception were served refreshments consisting of a catered lunch including beverages and sweets. After that, they were later free to wander the first and second levels of Culbertson Mansion to see all the new renovations and what has been preserved. While visitors couldn’t access the third floor, everyone had the opportunity to partake of all the beauty on the first and second floors.
When one hears the word genealogy, they think about a person’s ancestry, but often many do not know all the work entailed in tracing one’s lineage. Not only has Zuverink displayed passion for her work, but she has inspired others to find out more about their family’s past. Those who are as driven and accomplished as Zuverink deserve to be recognized for their achievements. Whether the person is honored with an award or just a mere compliment, any kind of positive reaction always makes them feel like they have done their job well. Zuverink is a true credit to her profession according to those with whom she has worked.
