SOUTHERN INDIANA — Friday marked a milestone for Clark Memorial Health as the first day in two years the hospital had no in-patient COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said it was a “big moment” for the hospital where he works as an emergency room physician. It was the first 24-hour period without a case since March 2020, when the first COVID-19 patient was admitted.
“It shows that we’re in a really good spot right now,” he said.
Cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing across the state in recent weeks, and last week, Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level in two years. The Indiana Department of Health reported 302 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday.
Klaus Boel, chief medical officer for Clark Memorial, said a couple of COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the past few days, but he is “certainly enjoying the current lull in our numbers and hoping it continues to be the case.”
Yazel expects a “trickle” of COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue, but the numbers are encouraging as he looks at the levels of community spread and severity. At the height of the Omicron spike, the hospital was seeing about 40 to 50 in-patients with COVID-19.
He is monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has led to an increase in cases in other countries and parts of the United States, but he feels the community is “pretty well-positioned.”
The BA.2 variant appears to be even more infectious than the earlier Omicron variant, and while the community may see an upswing in cases, Yazel said there are indications that it is “relatively mild.” He encourages those at high risk to be vaccinated and take other precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Brian Cox, director of operations and emergency preparedness at Baptist Health Floyd, said the number of cases has been “hovering anywhere from four to seven hospitalized in-patients at one time.” In December and January, COVID-19 hospitalizations at the hospital climbed into the 70s amid the Omicron surge.
“It certainly is a relief to not have this one thing adding to higher patient volumes in general,” Cox said.
As of early Monday afternoon, there were no COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator, he said. In the summer of 2021, Baptist Health Floyd saw a brief 36-hour period where there were no COVID-19 patients, but COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued since then at varying levels.
Cox emphasizes that while cases have dropped, about 80% to 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
“That’s held true for months and months and months,” he said. “There’s less COVID in the community and less people we know with it, but there are still people susceptible to catching COVID. The best deterrent is still to get vaccinated and boosted. It helps in keeping people out of the hospital with COVID.”
Boel said while Clark Memorial Health celebrates the milestone, “it’s not about the numbers.”
“It’s about the people behind the numbers,” he said. “I don’t want to see anyone else get this, get ill and become hospitalized.”
