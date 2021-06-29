Independence Day celebrations in Clark and Floyd Counties
July 2- - July 3
City of Charlestown
The City of Charlestown annual Founders Week Festivities will conclude on July 4th weekend with two special events.
• July 2: Balloon Glow and concert (Mad Taxpayers, Dangerous Ally), 6 to 11 p.m. at the site of the old drive-in (grassy lot on the corner of Monroe and Market Streets. Tethered balloon will begin at 6 p.m. The glow portion of the event will commerce at dark, around 10:15 p.m.
• July 3: Movie in Greenway Park, 7 p.m.. “The Perfect Game.”
July 3
• Jeffersonville Celebration
Jeffersonville Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travels along Spring Street to the Warder Park area. This year the celebration will be a parade only with nothing held at Warder Park.
• Riverfront Independence Day Celebration
New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany, Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. featuring live music, local food and drink vendors, children's inflatables and games, and a spectacular fireworks display at dark. The event is hosted at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater along the New Albany Shoreline.
July 4
• Independence Day Sing-A-Long
The Town of Clarksville under the guidance of concert director, Dr. S. Timothy Glasscock has pulled together a special free sing-a-long beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville. The event is being sponsored by the church where he is music director. In his full-time job he is chair of the Bellarmine University Music Department.
Members of Bellarmine Oratorio Society, St Anthony Sanctuary Choir, and the Kentuckiana Region will perform patriotic selections. Assistant Conductor is Ryan Ward, music director at St Mary’s New Albany. Accompanists are Dr. Louie Hehman of Bellarmine Music Department and Josh Duncan, music director of St Mark’s Episcopal in Louisville.
Sellersburg American Legion
July 4th celebration sponsored by Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, which included a parade at 2 p.m., followed by lunch and dinner served at the Legion Post, and fireworks at 9 p.m., have all all been cancelled for this year due in part to the expensive of the fireworks.
The Legion will however sponsor a fried chicken luncheon on Sunday July 4, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until food is sold out. The cost is $10 per person.
Fourth of July Pet Safety Guide
What you need to know to enjoy your holiday celebrations and to help keep your pets safe
Fireworks, picnics, pool parties and barbecues make the Fourth of July a favorite. While our pets are fans of dropped bites of burgers and playing with friends and family members’ pets over for celebrations, Independence Day festivities can be frightening and dangerous for dogs and cats.
More pets go missing on 4th of July than any other day of the year
• Be sure doors, fences and gates are secured. Remind owners of visiting pets in the house and alert them if a pet is seen somewhere she or he shouldn’t be.
• Microchip your pet and keep the information updated. PetFinder reports that although only 22 percent of pets in shelters are reunited with owners, that rate doubles for microchipped pets.
• Establish a plan if your pet should get loose. Check social media networks for lost pets in your area and confirm available resources with your local shelters.
Be sure to deal with all those “bombs bursting in air” by:
• Muffling the noise of fireworks. Find the quietest room in your house – often a basement or interior room. Close the blinds, pull the curtains and turn on some music or the television to help mask the outdoor booms and blasts.
• Asking your vet about anti-anxiety treatments. If your pet has reacted badly to fireworks or thunder in the past, talk with your vet about available treatment options.
• Keeping your pets indoors. Even if your pet is not particularly anxious about fireworks, a sudden or close loud noise could send them scampering away – even climbing a fence. A lost pet is traumatic for everyone as they can run into traffic or face other dangers.
Tips to make your holidays safer and more enjoyable for your pets and guests:
Keep human food, beverages and products away from pets. Alcohol, ice cream, sunscreen, lighter fluid are often part of human celebrations, but they can make pets sick or worse. Glow sticks, glow jewelry and even citronella candles can also make pets sick. Special sunscreens made for pets can be helpful, though, especially for hairless breeds or breeds with light or thin hair.
Heat and Water:
A cookout by the pool may be perfect for humans, but pets should be monitored closely. Heat exhaustion and drowning are both real dangers for pets. If you will be too distracted with guests to monitor your pets, they will be safer inside.
Three tips to a happier, healthier summer for your pet:
• Set a routine. Even with changing schedules, your pet will be happier if walks and playtime happens daily and around the same time.
• Visit the vet for a seasonal checkup. Preventive checkups for things like fleas, ticks, heartworms and overall health will keep you happier and stress free.
• Explore pet insurance. Sometimes, no matter how careful you are, pets do become sick or injured. MetLife Pet Insurance [vii]can help cover the cost of vet bills when the unexpected occurs.
