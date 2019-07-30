SOUTHERN INDIANA — Lack of affordable housing has been an omnipresent issue in Southern Indiana in recent years.
Now, a local organization is one step closer to putting unique solutions to the problem to work on both sides of the Ohio River. Louisville-based Access Ventures' initiative, called the Reconstruct Challenge, has narrowed its search down to 12 companies from more than 100 registrants.
“We exist to create a more inclusive and creative economy," senior associate Molly Sanborn said of Access Ventures. "We do that through multitude of different ways. Our Reconstruct Challenge is our main effort in supportive housing. It's a $3 million prize contest."
The 12 finalists selected, which include Louisville-based companies as well as those from as far as New York and Texas, will now give public pitches at an event at the Speed Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
From the 12 companies invited to the event, six will be given a grant worth $300,000 to implement innovative solutions to the housing crisis in Jefferson County, Ky., and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana.
According to Access Ventures, an affordable housing gap of 7.2 million units exists within the United States, with Louisville and Southern Indiana having a combined shortage of 24,000 units.
“The affordable housing crisis is a problem here, but it’s also a problem everywhere," Sanborn said. "One of the reasons we’re doing this is because we want to find unique answers. Government organizations won’t put money into something they don’t know will work. Louisville has unique challenges, whether it be due to the river and transportation."
Four of the finalists came from the Kentuckiana region. Though local companies weren't given preferential consideration, Sanborn said it makes sense that so many would be included.
“It was really exciting to see four of them show up in the top 12, because our evaluation panel is from all over," Sanborn said. "It was really great to see innovations from our area do well. I think it makes sense, because they’re from here and they know the need of the people here better."
It isn't only the costs associated with rent or construction costs that affect those in need of affordable housing, Sanborn said. Instead of covering renovation or construction costs, the initiative is looking for non-traditional solutions that contribute to the cycle of financial insecurity.
"We are looking for organizations that can reduce costs that are associated with housing," Sanborn said. "The way that I’ve been describing it to applicants is decreasing costs and increasing wealth for the housing-insecure population. We kind of left it intentionally broad. There are a lot of contributing factors to why somebody might be stuck in a perpetual cycle of poverty.”
Those solutions range from technological advancements that help with energy efficiency to programs that will streamline application processes for financial benefits.
The six winners will take part in an 18-month test period to showcase their developments in area neighborhoods. If all goes well during that period, an additional $1 million of reserve funds will be used to broaden the footprint of eligible companies.
"Hopefully, those innovations can be applied to scale cities," Sanborn said. "If their innovation is one that works within a neighborhood, we can help them scale beyond that to other similar cities, like St. Louis."
Though this particular initiative is aimed at supporting affordable housing, Sanborn said it also has larger implications. Since many investors — including government entities — are hesitant to forward money for unproven, non-traditional solutions, this may open the door for advancements in other fields.
"We’re putting risk-tolerant capital to work in this area," Sanborn said. "Capital can make a difference in issues that affect all of us. Right now, we’re focused on housing on program, but it's also kind of a beta test for risk-tolerant capital to deal with other problems."
