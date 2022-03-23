SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana’s governor has vetoed controversial legislation that would ban transgender girls from competing in K-12 sports teams matching their gender identities, but many Republican lawmakers are voicing their intent to override the veto.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1041, saying in a letter to lawmakers he feels the “current bill falls short” of offering a consistent state policy on fairness in K-12 sports.
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R- Fishers, has declared that Republican lawmakers will vote on May 24 to override the veto, which will require simple majorities in the House and Senate. In Southern Indiana, most Republican lawmakers say they will vote to uphold HEA 1041.
Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, is the bill’s author, and she says the legislation is meant to provide “fair competition” for females. However, Democrats, activists and advocates for the LGBTQ community have criticized the legislation as discriminatory and harmful to transgender youth.
Rebecca Minton, a math teacher at New Albany High School, was among those who testified against the bill in January. She is the mother of a 16-year-old transgender son.
Minton said she is troubled that the legislation is “singling out transgender girls.”
“It’s targeting a group that by and large are really just trying to live an authentic life,” she said. “It’s not about trying to steal a scholarship, it’s not about trying to get one over on the system. No one would voluntarily try to bring that ridicule on themselves just to play a sport. I feel like it’s targeting a group of kids and creating a problem that doesn’t exist.”
The bill calls for prohibiting transgender girls from participating in a school sport or athletic team designated for women or girls, but the language does not prohibit female students or transgender men from playing on male sports teams.
Similar bills have passed in 11 other Republican-led states. The bill passed largely along party lines in the Indiana House and Senate with broad support from Republicans.
State Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, voted for the bill in the House, and he expressed his support for HEA 1041 in an emailed statement.
“I’m disappointed in the governor’s decision to veto this legislation protecting fair competition in girls’ sports across the state,” Payne wrote. “I look forward to supporting a veto override in May to ensure a level playing field for young Hoosier female athletes.”
State Sen. Kevin Boehnlein, R-Greenville, said he continues to support HEA 1041 after voting in favor of the legislation in the Senate.
“Women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field — and that’s exactly what they deserve,” he said in a written statement. “I voted for HEA 1041 during session, and I look forward to supporting Hoosier female athletes when given the chance to do so again.”
House Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, was one of two Republicans to vote against the bill in the House, and he will vote to sustain the governor’s veto.
Clere notes that he proposed an amendment to the bill, which failed to pass in the House.
“Hopefully we can all agree that a transgender athlete should not be allowed to have an unfair advantage,” Clere said in an emailed statement. “The question is how to handle individual cases, and HB 1041 is government overreach.”
“I offered an amendment that would have required an association, such as the (Indiana High School Athletic Association) or local school officials to develop a policy to ensure fair competition,” he wrote. “In fact, the IHSAA already has such a policy, and it explicitly prohibits participation by a transgender athlete who would have an unfair advantage.”
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, voted against the legislation, but she had not responded to the News and Tribune’s request for comment as of publication time.
State Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, and State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, voted in favor of the bill in legislative session, but they also had not responded to requests for comment as of publication time.
In Holcomb’s letter to lawmakers, the governor discussed the “presumption” in the legislation that “there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention,” and he challenged the call for the state to intervene in the matter.
“It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met,” Holcomb said in the letter. “After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal.”
Evan Stoner, founder of Southern Indiana Pride, said in a written statement that he agrees with Holcomb’s statement indicating a lack of an issue that would require state action.
“Wedge issues like this hold Indiana back,” Stoner said. “I encourage our public servants to focus their attention on addressing issues that are truly impacting our state like the mental health crisis among our students, suicide, and bullying in Indiana schools. No matter which side of this debate you are on, you should be able to voice your opinion in a civil manner, without fear of censorship and or cancellation. Our world could use with more humility and understanding.”
Minton’s oldest daughter, a collegiate tennis player, went with her mother the day she testified against the bill. Her daughter told her it is “insulting to assume that just because someone was born male they will automatically be better than you at a sport.”
It is difficult for her son and other transgender youth to see this type of legislation pushed by lawmakers, Minton said. She feels that legislators are not seeing the issues transgender kids may face, including “constant questioning, potential self-harm and suicidal ideation.”
“I think that a lot of the people who are screaming right now about this entire issue are not thinking about it from the right perspective,” Minton said. “They don’t know trans people and they’re not looking at it from the big picture.”
Although Minton was happy to see that the governor vetoed the bill, she feels that “people who are opposed to the bill can’t really rest.”
“I still think we should be very vocal and contact our legislators to let them know how we feel about it at this point,” she said.
