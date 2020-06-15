SOUTHERN INDIANA — In a historic ruling Monday morning, the Supreme Court provided a major victory for LGBTQ rights.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting sex discrimination in the workplace also protects gay and transgender employees from employment discrimination. Across the United States, 22 states have workplace protections for LGBTQ people, but in 28 states (including Indiana), there are few to no laws banning job discrimination for LGBTQ workers.
The News and Tribune talked with members of Southern Indiana’s LGBTQ community about the decision. Evan Stoner, president of Southern Indiana Pride’s board of directors, said Monday was a “huge, huge day” for LGBTQ rights.
“For a community that’s been ignored or discriminated against for so long, it’s good to get some good news,” he said.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for Monday’s ruling. Gorsuch joined Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the majority, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh dissenting.
“In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee’s sex when deciding to fire that employee,” Gorsuch wrote for the majority opinion. “We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”
Stoner emphasized the historic nature of the decision.
“I think it’s incredible that the 1964 Civil Rights Act is still benefitting people to this day in a new way to where the Supreme Court is actually affirming that the 1964 Civil Rights Act does protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender Americans from workplace discrimination...it’s incredible that the 1964 Civil Rights Act is what is allowing for this win today,” he said.
He said although this is a victory for LGBTQ equality, the fight for fairness isn’t over.
“It’s a great day for equality and fairness, but that doesn’t mean we’re totally finished,” Stoner said. “I still think it’s imperative at the federal level and the state level to see something similar to the Equality Act pass... the housing and public accommodations protections are still of pretty big importance as well,” he said.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes a few days after the Trump administration put forward a rule that would remove Obama-era nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people for healthcare and health insurance. The rule defines sex discrimination as only discrimination for being female or male, and it does not provide protections on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Stoner criticized this new rule, saying it’s “pretty clear that the Trump administration is not a friend of the LGBTQ community.”
Erin Short, director of the Southern Indiana Pride festival, was “ecstatic” when she heard the news of the Supreme Court decision.
“It is a very historic day for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “There have been several cases involving gay and transgender employees who were fired solely because of their sexuality or gender identity. These people had families to provide for and were doing amazing work in their communities.”
Short said for many in the LGBTQ community, workplace protections are basic human rights “we should have already had,” and there is still much more to be done.
“Conversion therapy still exists [and] the Trump administration is rolling back on LGBT protections every chance they get,” she said. “This was a huge step for the LGBT community and a historic decision, but there is still much more we can do to ensure the fight for equality is still happening daily.”
Stoner said some issues related to LGBTQ rights will not be solved by legislation, and he emphasized a need for conversation on the issues from a local to national level.
“Going forward, we really need calm, and that goes for our local community to our state and to our national political environment,” Stoner said. “We need to be able to listen to each other. We need to be able to engage with each other and meet people where they are. If someone doesn’t have the same view as you do, try not to shun them, try not to disrespect them — just try to listen to them and see where they’re coming from and see if you can find any common ground. I think that will go a long way to solving some of these issues, whether it is hatred or prejudice or disagreements among the different political parties.”
