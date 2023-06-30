FLOYDS KNOBS -- In the midst of Thursday's rainy night, adults and children took shelter in Floyd Central High School's Studio One theatre for a viewing of "Jumanji."
With boxes of popcorn in their laps, they laughed and cuddled up cozily as they watched characters Judy and Peter summon giant mosquitos and monkeys while playing Jumanji.
The special viewing was the first of three movie nights in a new summer movie program by the Floyd Central Library Media Center and the Floyd County Library. In an effort to connect the community with local libraries, Floyd Central librarian Timothy Romig and Galena Digital Library Branch Leader Ashley Martin joined together to put on biweekly showings of beloved films.
The screenings in Studio One, held at 7 p.m. every two Thursdays, are free to attend and include free snacks. People interested can grab one of the 130 seats available by making a reservation on FCPL’s event calendar.
The next movie is “The Princess Bride” on July 13, followed by “Shrek” on July 27. All of the films include outdoor elements, and were chosen to coincide with the FCPL’s 2023 Summer Reading Program “Camp Creativity,” which features books with outdoorsy adventures.
Martin said she looks forward to raising awareness about the library with the new movie program.
“We are most excited about getting the fact [out] that Galena Library is available to the patrons of Floyd County, because a lot of people still do not know that this library exists, even though it’s been open for about five-and-a-half years,” she said. “We’re excited to partner with the schools because we’re hoping that we can get the love of reading out to the community as well.”
Romig, a former Floyd Central English teacher who took over as librarian last academic year, said he was inspired to partner with the FCPL to promote reading to students. Fostering a love of books is important to avoid issues like learning loss over the summer, he said, and movie nights are fun for all ages.
“I just thought it would be a good idea to hook up with the local library and see where we could fill in the gaps, kind of work together,” he said.
The two libraries work in tandem to provide materials to local students. A little-known fact, Romig said, is that when students register at Floyd Central, they are automatically registered for an online FCPL library card they can use to check out digital materials. When a student wants a book Floyd Central doesn’t have, he often refers them to the Floyd County library.
He said he has been talking with the library about sponsoring more activities in the future such as book talks with authors and art shows by local artists. Partnering with other community resources will help give students a pathway to being more involved, he said.
“I think we’re an extension of each other,” Romig said. “A high school library needs to be the hub of the high school. It needs to be central to the teachers and the students and the admin, and in extension, the community.”
Nicole Albert, an art teacher at Floyd Central, was the first one in the doors Thursday night alongside her son James Florer.
Florer, a rising seventh-grader at Highland Hills Middle School, said "Jumanji" is one of his favorite movies. Florer said he loves storytelling in all forms, especially reading.
“I like it because it kind of brings me into another world, and it’s really good for calming myself down,” he said.
Albert said she is excited about the potential of the movie nights to be a place for people to gather and learn.
“I think that it’s just a good opportunity for kids to experience familiarizing themselves with the community,” she said. “I think it’s a good opportunity that the library is connecting the school together – and we like movies, so it’s a good thing to intertwine.”
