CLARKSVILLE — Local non-profit BAYA, or Beautiful As You Are, will have extended hours starting in February that will allow girls in the community to have a place to decompress after school.
The organization aims to help girls between 6 and 18 build higher self-esteem through free empowerment workshops and exercises.
“It started out for my daughter to give her a safe place and teach her how to cope with what she was feeling, using coping skills like yoga, like dance,” founder Tanisha “Tish” Frederick said. “We do a lot of aromatherapy and then empowerment workshops, teaching them that we can’t stop the negative influences in their life but we can definitely teach them how to cope with it.”
There are about 180 girls registered at the center, which is at 757 E. Lewis and Clark Pkwy, Suite 806, in Clarksville. Of the girls registered, Frederick said, they typically see about 30 to 40 girls each weekend, with 20 girls meeting at a time because of COVID-19.
The center is only open to the girls on the weekend, but starting Feb. 1 the hours will extend to after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“This is a good thing for the parents too. Instead of you taking your child home, bring them here for a couple hours. There will be no teaching, this is just their safe space,” Frederick said.
The girls will have access to the decompression room, filled with seats, yoga mats and salt lamps as well as to punching bags that will line the wall of the main room.
The idea for the extended hours was formulated by the girls in the organization, Frederick said.
But like the idea for BAYA as a whole, the idea for the after-school hours was also in part born from Frederick’s daughter’s struggle with self-harming and self-esteem after being bullied in school.
Frederick remembered how she quit her job to stay home with her daughter, Jasmine, because she was self-harming. With this in mind, she saw the value in providing a safe space for these kids and teenagers to come after school.
The BAYA Center opened in 2020, though the organization was founded in 2014 without a brick and mortar location. Seven girls took part in the program when it began, and now over 400 girls in both Louisville and Southern Indiana have been a part of BAYA.
Before the pandemic, BAYA was working with Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville to offer the workshops. The organization has yet to get back into schools because of COVID-19, but Frederick said that the center opened at a great time to continue offering their services.
Many girls from Louisville are crossing the bridge to come to the center, but Frederick said she wants to get more girls in Southern Indiana involved.
“I’m trying really hard to get the word out to Southern Indiana…that we are over here. This is a free service for kids who have low self-esteem and just need a safe place to come or just need friendship,” Frederick said.
Frederick has composed a book of the empowerment workshops that she uses in BAYA classes. She said she has sold copies of the book and hopes to create a series of six volumes that can be purchased for people to implement BAYA all over the country. She is now working on Volume Two.
When asked about her background, Frederick says she’s “just a mom” and was frustrated with there not being something that she believed would help her daughter.
She said she just started making a list one day of what she wanted to see in a program, until she was sitting on the floor surrounded by index cards full of ideas.
“You can have a ton of degrees but until you are a mom and you have a child that is suffering from mental illness and depression and is self-harming and all those things — you don’t understand until you’ve gone through that,” she said.
While Frederick now teaches young girls how to empower themselves and how to build their confidence, she said she was not always like that with her daughter.
“If you know anything about Black women, we’re raised to be strong. You’re headstrong and you run everything. And so, for her to cry and self-harm, I didn’t understand it,” she said.
Frederick said that mental illness has not always been a prominent topic in the Black community, so she was not having these conversations with Jasmine. But from her daughter’s journey, she has learned how to be more vulnerable.
About 95% of the girls at BAYA are girls of color, according to Frederick, so she is often having these conversations with parents.
“I’m able to teach other moms that were like me, because we’ve all been taught and raised the same way: Black women don’t break, you’re strong,” she said.
Frederick said she tells parents that sometimes they can be their child’s biggest advocate or their biggest bully.
“You have to recognize that you’re the bully or that you’re contributing to the pain they’re already feeling, and when you realize that, then you can help because you can fix yourself and then you can begin to help your child heal,” she said.
