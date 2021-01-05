SOUTHERN INDIANA — Public attendance at two input sessions Tuesday over the selection of a contractor for the Sherman Minton Renewal project was sparse, and multiple Southern Indiana officials said that was likely because of a lack of notification about the meetings.
One session was Tuesday morning at the Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel in Jeffersonville, and an afternoon meeting was hosted by the Indiana Finance Authority at the Calumet Club in New Albany.
There was also a virtual session Tuesday. All of the sessions were centered on the process that led to the selection of Kokosing Construction Co. as the contractor for the Sherman Minton Renewal. The project, with an estimated price tag of $137 million, is expected to start in the spring or summer.
There will be an estimated 834 days of construction with ongoing lane closures on the bridge as the project will include major improvements and upgrades.
But officials didn't field questions about the traffic portion of the project Tuesday. Sherman Minton Renewal spokeswoman Andrea Brady said public input on traffic and lane closures was solicited during multiple meetings and through written forms ahead of the approval last fall of the management plan, and that the IFA sessions Tuesday were only to include comments regarding the selection of the contractor.
But elected officials in Floyd County and Clark County said they were surprised that no major public announcement was made about the sessions.
“I thought it was odd that we didn't receive notification,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “I think there's a lot of people who are following it, and I'm certainly following it as close as I can.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he was also unaware the meetings were occurring.
According to Brady, there were no news releases distributed about the meetings. There was a legal notice published on the IFA's website.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel joined the list of officials who said they weren't notified about the sessions.
“I didn't know anything about it and I would echo the frustrations,” he said. “They may have done things legally or published it on a website that the average person does not frequent, but it just seems it's a bit problematic that they would do this, this way.”
Striegel said he would have attended one of the sessions Tuesday or asked another county council member to go had he known about them.
While acknowledging that the improvements are needed, several officials have expressed concerns about how the project will impact Southern Indiana during construction, especially in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Council and New Albany City Council approved resolutions asking for toll fees to be waived during the project, though the state has given no indication that will happen. Striegel said last month he's concerned with how the traffic congestion and lane closures could affect businesses that have already struggled during the pandemic.
Though Tuesday's sessions weren't related to traffic, New Albany Councilman Josh Turner said the state should have better informed the public about the sessions due to the scale of the project and its impact on businesses and motorists.
He sent project officials an email stating his displeasure with the lack of notification. Turner said another meeting should be scheduled and it should include detailed information about when the project will start and how traffic will be managed.
“Business owners, being the lifeblood of our community, should have an idea when the bridge is going to shut down so they can adjust. They deserve the right to know what's going on,” he said.
No one from the public spoke during the New Albany session. A contract could be finalized by March for construction.
For more information, go to the website shermanmintonrenewal.com.
