SOUTHERN INDIANA — The cost of buying school supplies can be a significant burden for local families, especially as they struggle with inflation and increased cost of living.
As a new school year begins, a number of Southern Indiana organizations are stepping up to provide students with the school supplies they need to start classes.
For Clarksville Community Schools' “Pack the Bus” drive, people are invited to drop off donations in the lobby of One Vision Federal Credit Union on Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Becca Gibson, communications director for Clarksville Community Schools, said the goal is to “make sure everyone is on a level playing field on the first day of school and all students have the supplies they need to be successful.”
“With inflation, the cost of everything is going up, and some families might not be able to afford even the most basic of school supplies for children,” she said. “That’s where this drive comes in.”
One Vision Federal Credit Union is also accepting monetary donations either in the lobby or drive-thru to support the purchase of school supplies. The donations will be directed to the Clarksville Cares nonprofit for distribution to students throughout the school year.
The district has seen “a lot of interest” in the drive but is still trying to get the word out, Gibson said. The drive runs through Aug. 1.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville is also collecting donations through its “Tools for Success” school supplies drive. All locations are offering drop-off boxes for people to donate supplies, including items of greatest need such as backpacks notebooks and folders.
The boxes are available at both the Floyd County Family YMCA and Clark County Family YMCA. The drive runs through Aug. 8.
The Greater Clark Educational Foundation is also collecting supplies for its Teacher Supply Bus, which travels to schools throughout the district to provide educators the items they need in their classrooms.
The foundation has set up a shopping list on Amazon for people to donate supplies for the bus. The list includes storage bags, dry erase markers, scissors, sticky notes, glue sticks, pens, disinfectant wipes, highlighters and pencils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.