SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local mental health professionals have seen a skyrocketing demand for services during the pandemic, and that hasn’t changed as people continue to face the strain caused by the pandemic.
Amber Millay, child and family services manager at Centerstone in Jeffersonville, said the agency was seeing a big need for mental health services before the pandemic, and now, it’s “just nonstop.”
She estimates that the need has at least doubled, based on the amount of referrals Centerstone is seeing. The agency has increased its staff this year as it works to meet the needs in the community, including children and adults.
As the pandemic continues, she is seeing plenty of fatigue, she said.
“At this point in the pandemic, everyone is just feeling really done,” Millay said. “They want to move on, and we’re just not there yet. It feels like a marathon at this point.”
One of the most difficult parts about this stage of the pandemic is the experience of “such profound loss and changes to daily life,” she said, emphasizing that many people thought their lives would be back to normal at this point.
“We’re still struggling through our daily lives trying to move forward,” she said. “It’s important to have that forward-thinking view on life while also acknowledging this is difficult. It’s OK to struggle. It’s OK to need help.”
Misty Gilbert, executive vice president and chief operating officer at LifeSpring Health Systems, has also seen the effects of the pandemic at the health care agency.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a huge increase in people needing services,” she said.”It’s definitely been a learning experience for us.”
Gilbert said she feels “more prepared to handle what’s coming” as the community faces a spike in COVID-19 cases and the effects of the Omicron variant.
“The first time around in March 2020, we really didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We do feel like we know more about what to expect.”
LifeSpring has seen an increase in people who have never received mental health services reaching out for services, Gilbert said. She has noticed more people without chronic mental illness coming to the agency as they struggle due to the pandemic.
“The biggest change that we’ve seen at LifeSpring is that we do believe that people are more willing to reach out and get help when they need mental health services or even primary health care services,” she said.
Those facing substance abuse disorders are among the most affected by the pandemic in regard to mental health, as well as children and adolescents, she said.
A surge in cases could be tough for those facing addiction, Gilbert said, noting that they could face limited resources when cases are high and hospitals are at full capacity. If they are feeling isolated, people might be more likely to turn to substance use, which makes the situation worse, Gilbert said.
She has seen more referrals to hospitals during the pandemic due to mental illness, as well as an increase in suicides and suicide attempts, she said.
Gilbert notes that clients who live in group homes and may struggle with severe mental illness have also faced a high need for services.
“They are sometimes at the office two to four times a week, not just for medicine or therapy, but also for group sessions and that social interaction,” Gilbert said.
Anxiety and grief are some of the biggest needs Millay has seen since the pandemic started. She noted the effects upon kids who may be struggling for various reasons.
“We’ve seen a big uptick in anxiety, especially kiddos who are not wanting to return to school because of anxiety,” Millay said. “We’ve done a lot of grief counseling related to losses due to the pandemic.”
Children might be struggling with the loss of a family member or teacher to COVID-19, she said. Quarantines have a “huge effect” on kids, and it is difficult as students continue to face disruptions to their routines.
Millay has seen a large number of parents and teachers who are struggling to navigate the pandemic. For example, quarantines are a huge disruptions to parents as they have to figure out how to take care of kids while working.
Gilbert said mental health providers are exhausted.
“You do so much at work taking care of people, and in your own personal life, you’re trying take care of yourself and take care of your family,” she said.
The pandemic has led LifeSpring to progress in the ways it delivers services, including the use of telehealth. This has been “life-saving” for many clients, Gilbert said, and telehealth continues to be offered for doctor and therapy appointments, as well as some peer recovery and case management services.
As LifeSpring has faced increased need during the pandemic, it has also started providing an “open access” period two days a week at some of its sites, which allows people to meet a therapist on a first-come, first-serve basis to get referred to services.
Millay said self-care is important, and it is important for people to focus on things they can control.
“At this point, we’re trying to keep people staying the course and staying resilient, focusing on the strengths that have gotten them this far,” she said.
It is important for people to reach out for help when they are battling mental health issues, she said. If people are facing mental health crises, she emphasizes that they can turn to resources such as suicide hotlines.
“A lot of mental health agencies are struggling with wait times, but if you are struggling and hitting barriers, keep trying,” Millay said. “Especially if you are going through an emergency, there are resources that are out there.”
Gilbert said that in a crisis, it’s important to have someone to turn to for support.
“People need to have someone they know they can call when they need help, whether it’s a family member, friend or a crisis hotline,” she said. “Knowing that people are out there that care, will listen to you and connect you with the services that you need — I think that’s extremely important.”
For those who are stressed about COVID-19, one of the best things to do is to “disconnect as much as possible,” Gilbert said. People might consider taking breaks from the news and social media to care for their mental health.
Patience is key as COVID-19 continues to affect people’s lives, Millay said, and she urges people to be patient with themselves and those around them. She emphasizes that “there’s a future through this pandemic.”
“Give yourself some grace if things aren’t going mentally like you think they should be going,” she said. “Know what you are mentally capable of, and be patient with yourself, especially if you are comparing to pre-pandemic.”
