OREGON — A Southern Indiana Red Cross volunteer is giving aid to communities affected by the devastating wildfires on the West Coast.
Corydon resident Robin Simmons, a volunteer with the Louisville-area chapter of the American Red Cross, is providing relief in Oregon to people displaced by the wildfires. In California, Oregon and Washington, tens of thousands of people have evacuated as the fires sweep the region.
Simmons arrived Sunday in Oregon, and he expects to be there through the end of September. He is helping in Jackson and Josephine counties with efforts to provide food and shelter to residents who lost their homes to the fires.
“The other day, my first devotional prayer in the morning was to take all my troubles, push them aside and hold all my worries at bay, and to use all my strength and energy to assist those here in Oregon,” Simmons said. “My problems might be hard, but they don’t touch what I’ve seen here.”
Simmons has been involved with the American Red Cross since 1999. He provided aid during the 2001 American Airlines crash that occurred in New York City, and in November of 2001, he worked for two-and-a-half weeks at Ground Zero as fires continued to burn in Manhattan after the Sept. 11 attacks.
He is assisting as the Red Cross provides temporary shelter for displaced people in Oregon, and he has been involved in mobile feeding efforts. The shelter includes open indoor shelters with socially distanced cots, and a medical shelter that is staffed with registered nurses and a roving doctor, he said.
There is a “tent city” set up at a fairgrounds, and some are living in RVs and campers, Simmons said. A shelter for displaced pets also has been set up.
Simmons said he drove 270 miles with smoke from the wildfires creating about a quarter-mile visibility, and each day, he wears an N95 mask that has to be replaced daily because of the particles in the air.
Many of the people who lost their homes in the wildfires were lucky to have 10 minutes to get away, Simmons said.
“These fires went through a community within 10 minutes and took absolutely everything these individuals had in life,” Simmons said. “In 10 minutes, their lives went from comfort to chaos — total chaos — and they were literally running for their lives because the flames were moving so fast. Individuals were able to get in their vehicles and leave, literally had their lives in their car and that’s it.”
He has heard many devastating stories about the losses the residents have faced, including a woman whose husband died in the fire.
“All the stories I’m hearing are heartbreaking [and] heart-wrenching,” he said. “I don’t have the words to tell you the sorrow and despair you see in people's eyes and hear in their voices, and I feel blessed to be here to help.”
Simmons said community members in Oregon are helping out with the Red Cross’s relief efforts.
"We’ve had some community members come to our site repeatedly with brand-new items that we need, and they make special trips to purchase and bring us what we need for immediate use,” he said. “It’s just fantastic.”
Simmons urges people to learn emergency preparedness guidance from the Red Cross so they are prepared if they face a fire in their own homes and to practice plans for facing emergencies. He also emphasizes the importance of people stepping up to volunteer to crises such as the wildfires.
