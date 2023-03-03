Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with showers early then cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.