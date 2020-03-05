NASHVILLE — When Joe Phillips, owner of Pints & Union in downtown New Albany, learned of the devastation caused by deadly tornadoes in Nashville and central Tennessee Tuesday morning, he immediately wanted to help out.
So on Tuesday morning, he posted on Facebook asking who would be interested in driving down to Nashville to provide support to those affected by the tornadoes. It wasn’t long before he joined forces with others in the Louisville-area service industry, including staff from Pints & Union, Hilltop Tavern, Copper & Kings and Oldham County’s Hermitage Farm.
On Wednesday afternoon, they traveled to Nashville to offer aid such as food and clothing and clean up debris. According to officials, 24 people were killed in Tuesday’s tornadoes.
“It’s easy to just send a check or a donation, but to actually show up before it’s all cleaned up and pretty, to just blindly show up and support the most vulnerable is a very different thing,” Phillips said.
It was a complete team collaboration, Phillips said, and the group of volunteers “took it to the next level.” Creation Gardens, Inc., a Louisville food distributor, donated hot dogs, bread and condiments, and they received 15 pounds of cheese from Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese in Kentucky. FOKO of Louisville’s Logan Street Market also donated food, and the group of volunteers worked to collect boxes of clothing for both adults and children.
The group received help from several downtown New Albany’s businesses — The Odd Shop provided the group with gas money to get them there and back, and Mike Smith Firestone donated work gloves and industrial trash bags.
“The outreach was amazing, especially as rapidly as it was,” Phillips said. “It was very short notice.”
Phillips said they were “in awe and shocked” to see the destruction caused by the tornado.
“I go to Nashville frequently, and that’s the neighborhood I hang out in,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing and disturbing to see that there are just entire buildings that are gone. There was this front half of this mansion-looking house this gentleman was walking into — one of my staff had commented that it’s crazy that all this devastation has happened and his house is fine, and they walked around the corner, and the entire back of the house was gone. Just seeing that in person is a very different thing than watching it on the news.”
They were in the epicenter of the tornado’s destruction in east Nashville, Phillips said, and just down the street from where they set up, a couple had been killed by debris after leaving a bar. As they were walking around, they saw power lines all over the place, and the utility poles were snapped in half and laying on the ground.
“[The utility poles] were thrown around so much they were like sticks,” Phillips said. “The wind was so strong that billboard signs had literally buckled, and it raised the earth under it....it just goes on and on and on. It was everywhere.”
He saw construction workers grilling to provide food for those in need, and he saw people walking around with boxes of pizza and water. The unity of the city and surrounding counties was “absolutely mind-blowing,” he said.
“It was just an incredibly humbling, heartbreaking but also oddly uplifting experience of how their spirit was just to immediately start rebuilding,” he said.
That evening, they provided enough meals to feed 200 people, including first responders. They also got in contact with the president of Nashville’s United States Bartenders Guild chapter, who worked with them to provide support for neighborhoods outside of the city that were receiving less support.
“Even though it’s a very terrible thing, it just kind of brings us all to the table together,” Phillips said. “The entire city had restaurants last night that were doing fundraisers for the family of the couple that was killed, and so we went to the Pearl Diver [bar] to eat and donate before we came home.”
Phillips has also been promoting a GoFundMe page raising money for Nashville service industry workers in need of tornado relief, and he has been talking to others in the community about organizing a collective fundraiser at various restaurants and bars in Louisville and Southern Indiana to support those affected by the tornado.
“We’ll make an event of awareness for Nashville where we pick a day where a percentage of sales at all those businesses goes to support income for [Nashville] workers who have lost employment,” he said.
